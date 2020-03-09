Thanks to KCR Kits, institutional deliveries up 22%

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Enlisting the steps taken by Telangana in restoring the confidence of the people in the public health delivery system in the State, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said KCR Kits scheme had led to a 22 per cent increase in institutional deliveries.

“The government established 40 dialysis centres, 20 intensive care units in the State-run hospitals. In addition, 305 standardised labour rooms, 200 Ammavodi vehicles have been provided. Due to the efforts, the number of inpatients increased by 20 per cent in government hospitals,” he said, adding that Rs 6,186 crore was allocated to the health sector.

In addition to the five existing medical colleges in the State, the government had established four more taking the number to nine. On top of it, 118 basthi dawakhanas were providing medical facilities in Hyderabad, he said.

“These are found to be very useful to the poor. The government has decided to enhance the number of basthi dawakhanas to 350. Apart from starting 2 basthi dawakhanas in every GHMC division, the government will establish more such facilities where SCs, STs, Minorities and the poor are residing,” Harish said. He also mentioned about the mega eye screening drive ‘Kanti Velugu’ to treat eye-related ailments of the people across the State.

He said eye tests were conducted on 1.54 crore people and medicines and spectacles were distributed free of cost. In addition, the government will shortly initiate special action plan to diagnose ear, nose, throat and dental-related diseases on the lines of Kanti Velugu, he said. The government was taking steps to conduct medical tests on every citizen so as to create Telangana Health Profile, the Minister said.

NITI Aayog has placed Telangana in the third place in the country in terms of quality of health and medical services proving that the action taken by the State to improve public health had yielded good results.

“There is a widespread discussion on coronavirus in the State. The government is taking all measures to contain it,” he said. The government said there was no scope for the survival of the virus in the summer heat. As summer season started in the State, there was no need to panic. “Even then, the government has taken all preventive measures. I am requesting the people not to believe rumours,” the Finance Minister said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter

.