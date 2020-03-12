Tharun Bhascker gets into reinventing mode

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam is coming with a talk show titled Neeku Matrame Chepta in which several aspects of filmmaking and directors’ perspective will be discussed and analysed. “For the fans who have been so encouraging, here is a new experiment. The concept of director getting quizzed by another director has piqued me, of late.

It’s so refreshing and I get to learn so many new things through this talk show which will be aired on television from Saturday. The show has transformed me a lot. The impact will also be on general audiences too. The perception I have been carrying on directors has subsequently changed. This is the first season in which we have shot several episodes.

Apart from successful directors of the Telugu cinema, several other new filmmakers who have tasted success recently, will be featured in the show,” he said adding that his upcoming project with actor Venkatesh Daggubati will soon start. “And the web series I have done for Netflix has come out really well.

Manchu Lakshmi has played an important role in it. Meghana Shanvi, a new talent is being introduced through the web series,” he added. The talk show is being produced by Praja Prabhakar and Srikanth. The first episode will be aired in Telugu television channel from Saturday.