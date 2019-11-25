Tharun, Mythily, Pranay steal the show in Athletics Meet

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:06 pm 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: It was an inspiring show as State athletes won three gold medals in the ongoing National inter-district Junior Athletics Meet being held in Tirupati on Monday.

A Tharun from Karimnagar emerged fastest in the boys 100m event in the under-16 category after finishing the race in 11.31 seconds. Khammam athlete AK Mythily also grabbed gold in the girls under-16 400m event. She clocked 58.63 seconds to grab the yellow medal. It was also a delightful day for Mancherial boy K Pranay, who won the gold in high jump in the under-14 boys category.

Pranay, a Class IX student from TSWEREIS, Kasipet who is attending coaching camp in Athletics Academy, Gachibowli Stadium, became the first athlete to win a medal in high jump category in either undivided AP or Telangana. He scaled 1.76m to claim the honours.

