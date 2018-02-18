That is one ‘eggy’ art

By | Published: 12:24 am 3:42 pm

A lot of projects never get past the embryonic stage of a quick sketch, but this imaginative artist is making complicated artworks from actual embryo vessels. Krishna Machari from Miryalaguda is making impossible eggshell carvings look possible with his carving skills. His artworks take us on a beautiful artistic tour ranging from geometrical patterns, floral designs to message-oriented carvings.

Primarily a goldsmith, Krishna takes care of his family business but started sketching to ease the stress of everyday life. Every day, Krishna would spend at least two hours on art after work. He used to make sketches and draw patterns on paper. Tired of doing regular drawings, he tried something new and took up carving on pencil leads and chalks. It wasn’t tough to do, as he carved gold for customers on a daily basis.

“When I was searching for something more, I found eggshell carvings which I mistook for porcelain. I was surprised to see that they were actual carved eggshells and not ceramic,” says the 43-year-old who now amuses people with his not so ceramic art.

After researching about the art from a couple of YouTube videos, he ordered a dental knife online and started experimenting on eggs. “Though it didn’t work initially, I mastered the art gradually. Later I started experimenting with duck eggs as the surface is harder compared to hen eggs. I began to love the effect of shell carvings and enjoyed it by pushing my limits to see how much of the art I could remove without destroying the eggs,” explains Krishna who prefers duck eggs as a canvas as they give him the ability to add detail, depth and definition to the designs.

Working on the complex art, Krishna first makes two holes on the top and bottom of the egg. “I first wash the egg thoroughly and then leave it to dry.

Once it is dried, I create patterns on it and then carve it according to the design,” explains Krishna who began carving eggshells in July last year.

It used to take him 3 – 4 hours to carve the delicate egg, but now he finishes it in an hour. So far, he has finished more than 350 eggshell carvings and decorated his home with them. He received the prestigious awards of Assist world records and India Book of Records for his egg carvings. Though he exhibits his art everywhere, he is not very keen on pursuing it commercially.

For Krishna, his wife’s encouragement and support in every aspect of life helped him follow his passion. “It wouldn’t have been possible without her. She took care of my family when I was busy with my work.” Krishna also encourages his children to take part in any activity they want. He doesn’t force them to do anything against their will. “My daughter is into martial arts and was interested in drawing from a very young age. My son is too young to decide on a career, I won’t force him to take up the family business, that would be his choice,” signs off Krishna.