The 3 best fantasy books you must read

“A book is a dream that you hold in your hands.”

Anyone who has had their share of fantasy read would agree with Neil Gaiman. Only a book lover would know what it means to escape from the chaotic reality and how fantasy is the best escape route.

Here are the top three must-read books for you, to join the fantasy club

Harry Potter

Once a potterhead, always a potterhead! And we are still waiting for our Hogwarts letter. Right from Hagrid bursting into Harry’s house to the war against the dark wizard, Harry Potter is one of the best books one would ever come across. If you are new to the whole fantasy world and want to give yourself a mind-blowing start, this wizarding universe is something you should get into.

Lord of the Rings

No matter how old you get, Lord of the Rings will always remain to be your precious read. It is truly amazing to see the hobbits who are timid by nature rise to the occasion. This book promises the reader with beautiful sights and numerous adventures. Every book shelf screams for the presence of LOR trilogy.

Hunger Games

Once you get yourself engaged with this book, there is no way you are going to look up before you finish the series. Katniss Everdeen will not let you down. There is something very inspiring about her survival skills through the tumultuous journey, her bravery which comes from the deep induced emotions and her selfless love for her family (and her district). And yes! you might develop a huge liking towards archery and it is not strange.