The 5 smartest birds you can have as pets

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 7:14 pm

Apart from their vast array of avian abilities, amazing vocals and, not to forget, their allure in nature, birds also contain a high level of intelligence. With abilities far superior to anything that most domesticated animals can achieve, these winged creatures make themselves a prime candidate to choose as your new pet. Here are the top five smartest birds that will make for the perfect feathered companions to any home.

African Grey Parrot

Generally regarded as the genius of the bird world, it is a species that has demonstrated a level of intelligence so high that it is said to be on a par with five- or six-year-old child. Greys are famous for their ability to make sentences and speak in context. Not only do they mimic what they hear but have the ability to understand what you are saying. In addition, they can ask for items and even express their feelings.

Macaws

A bird that is not only big in size but in brains too. The intelligence level of some macaws has been compared to that of a human toddler. Equipped to solve problems using tools and communicate with other birds at a high level, these birds utilise sounds and even physical changes, such as face blushing.

Green Amazons

Perhaps the most popular of domesticated birds are the green Amazons. These smaller parrots are also good talkers and can excel at problem-solving. With a few patient lessons, you can practically train these birds to perform tasks on cue and even carry a conversation with you.

Budgerigar

Most commonly referred to as budgies, these birds resemble miniature parrots and are just as smart too. Though they aren’t as fully knowledgeable as compared to other domestic birds, budgies are still the first non-mammal species to demonstrate an understanding of the human language.

Conures

Like the Budgerigars, the conures are also a type of parrot. And, just like parrots, these colourful creatures also require a lot of mental stimulation and enrichment in order to keep their smart brains busy. Plenty of exercise, toys, and social activities are a must for conures in order to keep them engaged so they can show really how smart they are.