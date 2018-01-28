The act of kindness

By | Published: 12:55 am 3:11 pm

Albert Einstein once said that, ‘Learning is experience, everything else is just information’, rings true even after centuries. And when you think about the concept in terms of children; it becomes even more important. Negativity and polarization surrounds them, where there should be tolerance, there is intolerance. As individuals, we may not play an active role in this, but we are passive recipients.

In such circumstances, inculcating kindness during the formative years of children has never been more crucial; especially in a time when cases of children resorting to violence to get their end are on the rise. Take the recent case of the Class 12 student who gunned down his principal over her reprimanding him for poor performance in studies. Wanting to get even with the principal, the student stole his father’s gun and barged into her office.

“In such circumstances, one needs to look carefully at the history of the child. His actions look premeditated. Such things don’t just happen. He might have reacted strongly either with his peers, teachers or someone else in the past. If one analyses that, it can give us some idea as to his mental state during the time,” opines Dr Bharat Kumar Reddy, consultant psychiatrist, Apollo Hospitals who often works with juveniles. Now one could say it’s a failure in different spheres of the child’s development. Who is responsible? The parents or the teachers who failed to look for the signs? The argument is a tricky one.

Kindness might seem straightforward to imbibe, but is more complex and layered especially when teaching children that it goes beyond occasional acts of kindness. They need to be givers of kindness which is much harder to accomplish due to various factors. Children behave according to what they see at home and around them. Social media and internet has made anything accessible which has its own type of drawbacks. Media too doesn’t help, TV channels handhold you through gruesome murder cases which are watched by parents and children, not to mention graphic shows and films.

Such images can have a powerful impact on an impressionable child. If they are not listening to it, they do register it. “There is this sort of copycat mechanism where a child thinks that to get something; they can take extreme measures to achieve their end,” explains Vikas Gowda, General Manager, Save the Children, Hyderabad, an NGO working to improving children’s lives.

A major lacuna for the lack of kindness and empathy that many in the field of education and those working toward child welfare feel is the taken for granted attitude of parents. Put it to down to a lessening robust family structure and schedules of working parents, the attitude of most is everything will be taken care of by the school. The atmosphere in schools is a tense and competitive one, between classes, tuitions and extra-curricular activities; children hardly get any time to vent.

The competitiveness of parents percolates to children leading to animosity toward the child they are compared to; which left unchecked can hamper their mental wellbeing. “There is an extreme need for children to get some outlet to talk about their feelings. Compared to Western countries which encourage expression through arts, in India, it is done through poetry or creative writing which again pressurises the child. Expression through drawing can help us identify and look for behavioural signs,” adds Gowda. Parents can help here by talking to kids about their own feelings and how they affect other people. They must have an honest and fair conversation with their child. They should expose the child to different environments and make them aware of those less privileged than them. In schools, imparting value-based education through stories that talk about good behaviour, respect, sensitivity, compassion and empathy can be a powerful influence on young minds. Moral science classes of yesteryears would take care of these qualities, but sadly, very few schools conduct such classes anymore.

Testing social dynamics

“Learning social dynamics starts right from the pre-school where children begin to understand social structure through insults, grabbing and put downs which can stick later on. So instilling moral values from the beginning is important,” feels Renuka Sharma, an IT professional and mother to a 11-year-old son.

A study published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry this year found that children who had poor theory of mind skills at age five were more likely to both bully, and be bullied at age 12. “There is a trigger for such behaviour that needs to be addressed. Addressing it at the foundational age is very important. Teachers need to be mindful of this as they can make or break an individual rather than a parent,” says Dr Bharat Kumar. Bullying can happen at any time of the schooling, it may not be overt, but there are sure signs. Parents may want to shield their child from the negativity of the world, tempting it may be to save them from it.

Maybe it’s best to see it as a part of growing up and help them grow up to be kind and compassionate. As the phrase goes, the speed of the wheel will decide the shape of the pot, how we carve a future of the child depends on the motivational environment to succeed you create at home and school.