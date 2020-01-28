The anatomy of neck explained

By | Mohd Abdul Latheef | Published: 6:51 pm

One does not need to be a philosopher to understand that it is the function that dictates design. A screwdriver looks the way it does because the tool’s function is to drive screws. What if that function is violated? Don’t even dare to assume that the design will remain intact.

Try using a screwdriver as a crowbar to assuage a huge stone and undoubtedly it will break, for such a use is incompatible with its design. The human body is built in a similar way, it is supposed to move.

Our motionless lifestyle is nothing less than a gradual death. The whole skeletal structure is held by muscles similar to pegs holding a tent in place. Eventually, due to disuse and muscular atrophy, the upright skeletal structure succumbs to gravity in which the neck is the most vulnerable leading to neck pain, stiffness, headaches, Temporomandibular joint (TMJ), vertigo, tinnitus, etc.

No part of the anatomy is taken for granted as much as the neck, with the exception of those like boxers, wrestlers, and football players. Body builders in spite of having a monumental physique are often seen with a pencil neck due to their belief that a large neck will detract from shoulder girth.

This makes as much sense as never developing the lower body in order to make the upper body look larger. The head weighing about 6 kgs is balanced on a 7 small cervical vertebrae. The only restraints to sudden movements of the neck are the strength and the integrity of the cervical vertebrae, the spinal ligaments and the neck muscles.

It becomes essential to therefore strengthen and develop this protective musculature. Whiplash and other neck injuries befall thousands of people many a times as a result of minor accidents. The muscles of the neck are capable of producing movements in seven different directions, elevating the shoulders, drawing the head backwards, bending the head forwards towards the chest, bending the head towards the right shoulder, etc.

A few direct exercises done for the neck muscles and done through the full range of the necks above mentioned functions will make the neck respond immediately. The neck responds quickly to exercise because its muscles are exposed to such little hard work. Developing the neck muscles thus, is not a matter of years, but weeks.

The muscles that hold the cervical vertebrae in place are the scalenes, splenius capitis, sternocleidomastoid and the trapezius. The direct exercises that can be done are extensions and flexions done with resistance, the barbell and dumbbell shrugs.

The more conditioned physical culturist can try their bravado with neck bridges and neck planks. One can disguise one’s waistline by camouflaging oneself with clothes, but one cannot hide the neck and shoulders, because muscular atrophy first shows up on the deltoids, trapezius and

