By | Published: 12:55 am 8:52 pm

Whenever there is a domestic or international match in the city, there is bound to be a discussion on the glorious past of Hyderabad cricket. On the first day of the Hyderabad-Kerala Ranji Trophy Group A match recently, the debate was on the Hyderabad bowlers in the Star Sports channel. Local lad and former India left arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, now a commentator, sang paeans of Hyderabad spinners, particularly Kanwaljit Singh and SL Venkatapathy Raju.

Incidentally, Raju and Kanwaljit are the top wicket-takers of Hyderabad with 367 and 319 wickets from 102 and 100 matches respectively. Wily swing bowler Narender Pal Singh, now the bowling of the Ranji side, is third in the list with 305 wickets from 97 matches. The trio played in the best part of the ’90s to forge a formidable bowling attack for Hyderabad. While left arm spinner Raju went on to play for the country, canny off-spinner Kanwaljit and NP Singh were very unfortunate to miss the Indian bus.

In the top ten were eminent bowlers like Arshad Ayub (268 wickets), late ML Jaisimha (235), MV Narasimha Rao (209), Syed Abid Ali (189), late Ghulam Ahmed (179), Mumtaz Hussain (178) and Rajesh Yadav (150). Not in the ‘top ten’ list are former Test off-spinner Shivlal Yadav, Noshir Mehta, V Ramanarayan, P Jyothi Prasad, and D Govindraj who were equally a class act.

Raju and Kanwaljit were the spin twins of the ’90s with the legendary Jaisimha as coach. Former Tamil Nadu left-hander S Sharath has nice memories of the two spinners and NP Singh. “We had sleepless nights discussing the strategies on how to bat against Kanwal, Raju and NP. They were a class apart. It was a biggest challenge to bat against these great bowlers. In fact, in one match at ECIL ground in Hyderabad, I was on 99 and it took me ten overs to get that one run for the century against the high-class bowling of Kanwal and Raju. Their variation was impeccable,” said Sharath, now a match-referee, once.

That was the aura when Hyderabad had world-class bowlers. The pencil-thin Raju had a rhythmic action, his armer being a deadly weapon. He would tease the batsmen with his line and length. In the ’90s in a match against a strong Mumbai team (then Bombay), he tormented an established batsman like Dilip Vengsarkar in one particular over. The star batsman of the ’80s and ’90s was clueless against a young Raju.

The left-arm spinner proved an ideal foil for Kanwaljit. “We complimented each other. He had a beautiful action, it was rhythmic. His armer was best in the business,” said Kanwaljit, who remembers the deliveries which dismissed Mark Waugh and Dean Jones in Australia. “It was a classical left-arm spin where he foxed the batsmen with flight and turn,” added Kanwaljit.

A classical off-spinner, Kanwaljit, who had a good control of the ball, too, had deceived many a batsman with his flight and turn. “He would surprise the batsman with a straighter delivery. He had the loop that had many batsmen in trouble. He could have easily played for India. He was a world-class bowler. He would enjoy his bowling and he was a treat to watch when he beat the batsman,” said Raju.

In one particular match against Karnataka in the quarterfinals at Gymkhana, Kanwal exhibited his skills in amazing fashion to return with 14 wickets (seven in each innings) for a lost cause. It was a bowling display that had the great Jaisimha admiring his feats and the ball to dismiss a batsman like Rahul Dravid was a classic off-spin which hastened off the pitch to beat him plumb in front of the wicket.

NP Singh was a smiling assassin. He would swing the ball late and had a lovely outswinger that outfoxes an established batsman. He toiled hard on unhelpful wickets and on a slightly green cover, he was unplayable. “This guy had wonderful qualities of a swing bowler. He could swing both ways and fooled the batsman with late swing,” added Raju.

Ayub was an off-break bowler whose line and length were his biggest assets. On an uneven wicket, he always spelt a danger. For the stylish Jaisimha, apart his batting exploits, he tricked many a batsmen with his off spin. “In one match, I took all the six wickets with straighter ones against Tamil Nadu after I turned the first one prodigiously,” he once said.

Hyderabad’s rich legacy has many like swing bowler P Jyothi Prasad thrice claiming the wicket of Sunil Gavaskar, twice bowled and once LBW. Shivlal Yadav was a canny bowler and had lovely variation. His leg cutter against last man Atul Wasson in the 1986-87 final against Delhi helped Hyderabad win the Ranji Trophy for the second time. Jaisimha always said there was whizzing sound whenever Ghulam bowled his off-spin or Ramnarayan was very good turner of the ball on any wicket or the wizard Mumtaz Hussain, whose chinaman was the best. He was even mentioned by Gavaskar himself in Sunny Days.

Bobjee Narasimha Rao bemused many batsmen with his fastish leg spin. The batsman could not read his googlies. The steady Abid Ali, who had a career-best haul of six wickets against Australia in Adelaide in 1867, was a sturdy medium pace with swing and seam that troubled the batsmen. D Govindraj was rated as the fastest bowler in the country in the ’80s.

Even as Hyderabad struggles now, there is a ray of hope through fast bowler Mohd Siraj, who has shown a lot of promise in the last few years.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .