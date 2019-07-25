The Bad Man of Bollywood

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Intense looks, wicked eyes and varied get-ups — Gulshan Grover raked up the film industry in the ’90s with these avatars. He entertained the audience with villainous roles in hit films such as Ram Lakhan, Aakhri Adaalat, to name a few and made his own trademark with classic dialogue “Zindagi ka maza toh khatte mein hi hai”. And not just that, he was also one of the first to successfully foray from Bollywood to Hollywood cinema.

Recalling it, the actor says, “It was a time when there was no internet; people had limited access to information. People in that industry weren’t aware of me. So, it was a challenge to make a mark in Hollywood but, it does feel great that the path is now being followed by individuals like Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra and other talented people.”

What made him take the baddie roles more than the positive ones? “Well, it was a conscious decision. But, it had its own impact on my family. People for real believed that I am a ‘gunda’,” adds the 63-year-old actor, who recently released his autobiography Bad Man, where he has shared many more insights like this.

Talking about his connection with Hyderabad, Gulshan narrates, “I have some good fond memories. I have done two Telugu films, one with Pawan Kalyan (Balu) and the other with Venkatesh Daggubati (Subash Chandra Bose). I did many films with Venky including his first Hindi film Anari. I have worked with D Ramanaidu sahab and his son, Suresh. Also, I have done films with Nagarjuna, who is a wonderful friend of mine. I have enjoyed many delicious dinners at his home. In fact, I acted with Amala (Akkineni) also. Hyderabad has always been a great spot. I recently came to shoot for Suryavanshi. You can see a visible growth in terms of infrastructure. And that’s great.”

Recollecting his initial days, the actor shares how his father gave him a timeline of six months to crack into the world of acting. “I come from difficult economic circumstances where affordability was the main criteria. So, when I told my family about my decision, they gave me a time-frame; that’s a different thing it got extended (he laughs). But, they did support me, sent me money whenever it was required,” says the versatile actor who studied Bachelor’s in Commerce from SRCC, Delhi.

“This is the sole reason why this autobiography has been penned. I want people to know that nothing is impossible. All you need is to believe in yourself and work towards your goal. And you will get the output,” concludes the Bad Man with a charming smile.