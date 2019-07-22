The ball is in her court

By | Published: 10:34 pm 10:40 pm

The Patna Pirates may have faced defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi league 2019 in the city, but, brand ambassador Neetu Chandra is upbeat that the team will come out on top in the following matches. Despite the jet-lag, Neetu appears fresh as a daisy having gotten a 45-minute walk in before her day began. “Fitness becomes your routine. I’m proud to say that I have a sports body, which is well-toned and curvaceous. I’m very comfortable with my skin,” says Neetu who was last seen in a cameo in Manam.

A self-confessed sports fanatic, Neetu turned brand ambassador for three-time champions Patna Pirates, being from Patna herself, and owing to her unabiding love for basketball, taekwondo and kabbadi. She is quick to point out her natural affinity for games since childhood, as she shows us a clip of her dribbling skills back in Los Angeles, where she schmoozed with the likes of rapper Snoop Dogg and former boxer Floyd Mayweather on the court. She was the only female celebrity among nine men to play in the Celebrity Charity Challenge.

“I have been shuttling between countries,” says Neetu, who has plunged head first into projects, here and abroad. Her film, The Worst Days in Hollywood and Korean taekwondo youth action drama Narae are both lined up for release this year. “Preparing for the Korean drama was easy as I have trained in taekwondo for 15 years. Mastering Korean wasn’t an option, so, I learnt the dialogues and understood their meaning. There is a Hindi film I’m producing which is in the scripting stage and a music video coming out soon,” reveals Neetu who took on the projects after a hiatus.

“Losing my dad was a big blow for me and a low point in my life. I decided to focus on my family and spend time with my mother who was also not keeping well. I needed that time too, as I couldn’t really put my heart into something at that point of time,” recalls Neetu.

A break in an industry can be catastrophic in a star’s career, especially one spread across multi-language industries, but Neetu chose to take the two-and-a-half-year gap. “I was not bothered about what people would say. In fact, some wrote me off saying that I have left acting. It was funny because I took up theatre with Umrao Jaan. I was acting onstage,” adds Neetu. Around the time, her frequent visits to the US got her thinking about “exploring work on a global level”.

“People often mistook me for a Brazilian or Lebanese. It got me thinking why should I restrict myself only to a place? I have followed that since my career began, I worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada films and even produced a Bhojpuri film. I believe if you are successful in saying no to what you don’t want to do, that is success. I have been fortunate to have met people who respect my views and appreciate the hard work,” says Neetu.

A binge-watcher of Sacred Games, Narcos, and Stranger Things, the 35-year-old actor is also keen to work in the web space. “I’m game. Anytime I feel like I’m being bracketed into one kind of role, I want to surprise the audience and myself.”