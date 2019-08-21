By | Published: 6:57 pm

A solo art exhibition by Avala Harikumar titled ‘The Beauty of Wisdom’ is currently being held at Alliance Française Hyderabad Gallery, which will be on till August 25.Harikumar has done his BFA (Painting) from JNAFAU, Masab Tank. He has taken part in many prestigious exhibitions and received many awards.

“Ever since I have started doing paintings, I realised it is not just a painting on canvas, it is my self-expression which does not belong to any religion. It is purely myself, emotion and expression from my life experiences,” says the artist. Since Harikumar loves nature and adores beauty, as an artist, he always sees from other perception that nature is not separate from human beings.

“We as human beings integrated with the nature and can see ourselves in every form of nature. For me, beauty is not external beauty; it is always internal beauty. I always believed ‘As you love yourself, you love others’,” he adds. The artist uses different forms, symbols and motives as metaphors to express his inner perception to the outer world.”I used mostly nature forms in my paintings like lotus, flowers, women and the Buddha, all of which symbolizes enlightenment, love and kindness. Through my paintings, I would like to ask viewers to introspect each of them and find out their inner beauty,” he shares.The exhibition is open to all from 9:30 am to 8 pm on all days. Entry Free. For further information, contact [email protected]; +91 (40) 23554485/86.