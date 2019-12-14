The Body: Rishi Kapoor- Emraan show fails to enthrall

By | Published: 8:19 pm

A hundred-minute whodunit with the likes of Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi leaves the little room for a mess up. Film maker Jeetu Joseph manages exactly that. He finds more than enough space to achieve exactly what at a forensic laboratory in Port Louis.

A high-ranking police officer, SP Jairam Rawal (Rishi Kapoor), is woken up with a peculiar case when a corpse disappears from a morgue of the laboratory. The victim is a rich and arrogant businessperson Maya Varma (Sobhita Dhulipala). The suspect is none other than her husband and immediate beneficiary Dev Puri (Emraan).

The seductress wife when not playing the role of a sexy siren is busy with practical jokes with brinksmanship. He has another reason though; he is in love with Shaina (Vedhika). When forced to make a choice between the wife and the girlfriend, the conundrum, he decides that there is a way he can freeze the cake and have it too.

It is a result of this that the murder happens. Summoned by the SP to the place of crime, namely the lab where the corpse has just disappeared, the entire night is spent in a Tom and Jerry battle between the police officer and the criminal.

Strange things happen. While on the one hand he keeps getting phone calls of desperation and worry from his girlfriend, there are suggestive messages all over the place from the wife, indicating that the wife may after all not be dead and is on a revenge taking spree. Some believe it could be catalepsy.

The investigating officer, however, would have none of this nonsense and is convinced that he has to have the guy arrested. The police and the forensic doctor Dr Tanya (Rukhsar Rehman) believe that the police officer is carrying baggage and cannot get over the death of his wife in a road accident and sees a criminal even in a case of a natural death.

Obviously, things are not as simple. While the motive for the murder, the suspect and the manner of the killing are on the table, why and how the body has disappeared from the morgue and who is behind it all is the seemingly engaging aspect of the film.

The film maker makes a terrible choice with the female cast. Sobhita Dhulipala hardly musters enough to carry out the role of a rich businesswoman. She is largely guilty of holding back the film with her dead pan looks and cliched responses. The lover, Vedhika, too looks completely lost and rudderless.

With both the characters failing, it is left to the investigating officer and the accused to carry the film on their shoulders. Emraan once again proves that he is under rated and identified for the wrong reasons. He puts in a very sincere performance. Welcome back Rishi Kapoor. The actor, who was on a sabbatical for health reasons, shows no signs of rust. At the peak of his career as a romantic lead, he showed how as an actor his constant challenge was to overcome weak scripts and poor direction. He is yet again called upon to do that and does it with consummate ease. The film is too tedious given the short duration.

