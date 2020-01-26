The breath of life

By | B Maria Kumar | Published: 12:08 am 7:44 pm

As usual, Indira Park was flooded with, among others, the members of senior citizens’ club, on that morning also. Some of us, the retirees, were on brisk walk and some were practising yoga on the lawns. Along with a few co-walkers, I was doing sit-ups under a tree. Kiran, a retired Central Government officer, commented that Rakesh was stretching himself too much on breathing exercises.

“One should not overdo,” Kiran was critical of Rakesh. I was calm. Over-hearing Kiran’s remarks, Ramana came close by and interpreted Rakesh‘s breathing exercises as one method of meditation. “Meditation?,” exclaimed Kiran, “blowing air in and out at such fast pace might be detrimental to lungs.”

Rakesh, a serious Osho spiritual enthusiast, had a sigh of relaxation after completing his high-end pranayama and smilingly declared that what he was doing was nothing but ‘cleansing’. “In this way we can pump out all bad air giving place to pure one. This will also increase our lung capacity. The more one practises this exercise, the longer he or she can breathe. That is, the longer one can live”, he summed up.

Kiran was not convinced. He hypothesised that all the animals that are fast in their body functioning die sooner. “The dog snarls fast with mouth wide open and does not live long. Look at the turtle and elephant. They breathe lazily but live beyond one or two hundred years,” Kiran reasoned. Mahabub, who had just finished his pushups, intervened and argued scientifically that quick succession of intake of air would boost up the respiratory calibre.

Two days later, I happened to meet Livingston at a marriage reception. I was surprised to look at his physique. He became slim and appeared athletic. Previously, he used to be pot-bellied. I asked him how so. He revealed that he had been on regular workout at a local health club since last two months. He also told that he was learning how to control breath. “It is simple,” he clarified, “the number of breaths one takes in a lifetime is fixed. The less and slower one breathes, the longer he or she lives.” His theory baffled me.

One evening, I went to Dr Rao’s place for my routine medical scrutiny. He was my school friend too. The versions put forth by Rakesh and Livingston sometime back popped up in my mind. Both the perspectives seemed convincing but are also contradictory to each other. After the exchange of pleasantries and my check-up, I placed before Dr Rao the issue of the breath. “Sometimes, we are unable to comprehend what is what,” he remarked pensively,

“I never smoked. I never boozed. Recently, I had some heart issue. Unbelievable! The other day I was going through a book. The medical scientist-turned-author says that those who are carefree about mundane affairs may remain healthy for long.” He was wondering. As I was about to leave, he explained that some amount of stress is required for all – physically as well as mentally. I nodded my head in agreement.

While driving, I felt after having heard from doctors, sportspersons and health-conscious people, that there is no single formula for maintaining a lengthy lifespan. Recently, some research studies laid emphasis on social relations, relegating food regimen, exercises, relaxation, etc., to secondary and tertiary positions in order of importance as regards health management.

Ikigai of Okinawa and the Mediterranean lifestyle of Sardinia prioritise on ever-active-bodily-movement besides diet quality and community cohesiveness. Medical scientists also advise to follow the habits and hobbies of those who are living into their nineties.

But one thing seems to be true. Because of upgraded nutritional standards and medical advancement, overall lifespan has steadily been increasing in India over the years. Records show that people lived up to 120 or 130 years. Acharya Nagarjuna, the Buddhist monk, reportedly crossed almost 250 years of age. According to Bible, Methuselah touched 969 years.

Science theorises that ageing can be effectively kept away by adhering to proper healthcare coupled with a balanced diet and a well-adjusted system of workout and mental relaxation. Advanced age is supposedly a period of vigorous activity. Old age is rewarding when it is lively and energetic. Sloth, idleness and staying in bed are not conducive to it.

‘To live in order to be active and be active in order to live’ should be the mantra. Many doctors also point out that psychological factors are quite influential as far as health and longevity are concerned. Some specialists attribute the reasons to individual personality traits as to whether one can easily adapt to changing environment and exhibit tolerance to stressful situations.

A few years back, Warren Buffet, one of the richest in the world, was asked, “What is your ambition?” He replied unhesitatingly, “to be the oldest living person on the earth.” Conversely, longevity does not matter when life appears no longer interesting. Once, Hollywood stars were interviewed to spell out what was the most vital element in life.

Richard Burton said, ‘adventure’. Ava Gardner remarked, ‘health’. Elizabeth Taylor confided, ‘wealth’. John Huston underscored, ‘interest’. Later on, everybody agreed with Huston. Therefore, ‘interest in life’ is the determining factor in longevity because unless there is the ‘will’ to live, no one can live any further.

As I reached home, my wife handed over an envelope to me. It was an invitation to a police function from the forensic scientist Dr Gurunath. He was the one who enlightened me long back that every death was asphyxial in nature. That is to say, the ultimate cause of death is lack of oxygen. That means, breath is the utmost essential aspect of human survival. I tried to elicit from my wife her viewpoint on the topic. She growled and said, “Leave that issue to philosophers. It is too late. Have food. If you don’t get up early, you may not be able make it to the park tomorrow.”

“No, I can’t afford to miss the park,” I said to myself, looking at the wall clock.

