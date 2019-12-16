The City, a campus full of life

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:48 am 4:42 pm

The City, University of London is a public research university in London, United Kingdom. It has been a constituent college of the University of London since 2016. It was founded in 1894 as the Northampton Institute and became a university when The City University was created by royal charter in 1966. Located in the heart of London, City is just a few stops from the British Library and the West End and minutes away from the Square Mile – London’s world-famous financial district. It has received a ‘Silver’ award recently in Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF). City has excellent business connections and a proven track record of producing high-flying graduates.

The main campus is in central London, in Islington with additional campuses in the City, the West End, and the East End. The University has five Schools, which focus on business, law, community and health sciences, arts and social sciences, informatics, engineering and mathematical sciences: the law school, the school of health sciences, the school of arts and social science, the school of mathematics, computer science and engineering, and the Sir John Cass Business School.

For 125 years, City has combined exceptional education with leading research and enterprise – transforming the lives of its students from hundreds of countries across the world. Ideally located in the heart of London’s financial district, City is home to Cass Business School – one of Europe’s leading business schools with a world-class reputation. Research is at the heart of City’s academic activities; 75% of City’s submissions to the most recent Research Excellence Framework were rated as being of world leading or internationally excellent quality.

City houses around 20,000 students (46 out of which are enrolled at postgraduate level) from 160 plus countries and the staff from about 75 countries. It offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral level degree programme along with certificates and diplomas to students. More than two-thirds of the programs of the institution are well-recognized by professional bodies like BPS, BCS, CILIP, HPC, ICE, and RICS. Further, the university has an online career network where current students are assisted by former students.

More than 140,000 former students from 180 countries constitute the remarkable alumni network of the university. Almost all undergraduate courses offer the opportunity to undertake a work or clinical placement or a period studying abroad, allowing students to broaden their horizons and professional network while gaining critical skills.

Located on the doorstep of Tech City, City is committed to developing the next generation of entrepreneurial talent within the student and graduate community. City’s focus on Enterprise Education is designed to help students develop the mind-set, skills and networks needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive and challenging world.

University Rankings

Located in London, the best city in the world for university students (QS Best Student Cities 2019).

3rd in London for student satisfaction (The Complete University Guide 2020).

11th in the UK for graduate starting salary (The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2019).

Rated ‘excellent’ by the Independent Schools Inspectorate 2018.

Gold standard of ‘triple-crown’ accreditation.

10th in London for graduate prospects (The Complete University Guide 2020).

Cass Business School is ranked 5th in the UK (Financial Times European Business School Ranking 2018).

Many City University London alumni have gone on to lead the field in their chosen careers, which include Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi) – Leader of Indian independence movement. Pioneer of non-violent mass civil disobedience to achieve political change; Jawaharlal Nehru – First Prime Minister of the Republic of India; Tony Blair – Labour Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007; Margaret Thatcher – Conservative Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990. First female, and longest serving post-war UK Prime Minister; Kirsty Lang – BBC presenter and journalist; William Lewis -Journalist and editor of the Daily Telegraph; Aris Spiliotopoulos – Minister of Greek Tourism.

