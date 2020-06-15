The Department of Philosophy – Manipal introduces New Program

By | Published: 5:10 pm

Hyderabad: The Department of Philosophy at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is inviting applications for the newly introduced Master’s program in Indian Philosophy.

According to a press release, this niche postgraduate program is designed to accommodate students from different academic backgrounds and offers ample exposure to a variety of philosophical subjects. The program is aimed at students who have completed their graduation or an equivalent degree and will offer professional opportunities in fields like teaching, research, translation and publication, Digital Humanities and computational linguistics, NGOs, art and cultural organisations etc.

The program’s highlights include research oriented focus on epistemology, ontology, axiology, and philology, acquisition and proficiency in Sanskrit language and integrating traditional and modern pedagogy, among others.

The duration of the course is two years and knowledge of Sanskrit is not a prerequisite. Srinivasa Acharya, Department Coordinator said, “The main aim is to help students cultivate understanding of Indian intellectual and cultural traditions.”

The last date for sending applications is June 30 and interested students can apply online by visiting https://apply.manipal.edu/mu/admission/login.html or contacting Ph. +91-9986085634 or email: [email protected]. Further information can be had from https://manipal.edu/philosophy.html

