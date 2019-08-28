The evergreen Akkineni hero

By | Published: 7:05 pm

One winter evening, when the thespian of Indian cinema, Akkineni Nageswara Rao was standing in front of his gates near the stairs, his son Nagarjuna suddenly got into the car and sped away. With a glance at him, ANR said that one day Nagarjuna would be celebrated as the star of the top order in coming days.

Nagarjuna was going through a rough patch then with mediocre films. In the later days, the actor has magically turned his father’s forecast into a reality giving the Akkineni fans memorable hits with a winning popularity lasting for more than three decades. Slowly, he started rejecting run-of-the-mill stories and refused many offers upfront.

Subsequently, in 1989, as Geethanjali shattered the barriers, accolades and encomiums were showered on him. His determination coupled with fine judgement for the new-age cinema got him a wide round of applause. Overnight, Nagarjuna became a star. The very next year, Shiva bombarded the theatres and opened doors to a new brand of movies and to Nagarjuna especially as he could lift the barricades for directors of younger generation to get into the filmdom with the inspiration generated by Geethanjali and Shiva.

The year 1990 pitchforked his image and catapulted him to a point of pride for Annapurna Studios and, in particular, for his legendary father. His entry into the Bollywood with Shiva was effortless too. Nag seems to become younger by the day, maintaining his fit look with diet and exercise, which made him earn the sobriquet ‘Evergreen’.

The most crucial turn in his marathon career was his portrayal of the devotional poet Annamayya by employing his best histrionics, stepping into the character with ease, and proving his detractors wrong. Later, his roles as Sri Ramadasu and Shirdi Saibaba seemed like a cakewalk for him.To his credit, Nagarjuna bagged several awards at the State and national level on many instances. Still, his urge for good films continues unvanquished.

