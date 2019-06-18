The evolution of ‘puppy eyes’

By | Published: 3:45 pm

Dogs have evolved facial muscles over thousands of years allowing them to make the cute ‘puppy eyes’ to better communicate with humans, a study claims.The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), is the first detailed analysis comparing the anatomy and behaviour of dogs and wolves.

Researchers from University of Portsmouth in the UK found that the facial musculature of both species was similar, except above the eyes. Dogs have a small muscle, which allows them to intensely raise their inner eyebrow, which wolves do not.The team suggests that the inner eyebrow raising movement triggers a nurturing response in humans because it makes the dogs’ eyes appear larger, more infant-like and also resembles a ‘sad’ human expression.

“We also studied dogs’ and wolves’ behaviour, and when exposed to a human for two minutes, dogs raised their inner eyebrows more and at higher intensities than wolves,” said Juliane Kaminski, from University of Portsmouth.Findings suggest that expressive eyebrows in dogs may be a result of humans unconscious preferences that influenced selection during domestication; and the remarkably fast facial muscular changes can be directly linked to dogs’ enhanced social interaction with humans.