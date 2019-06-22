The extraordinary journey of Shahid Kapoor

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 8:49 pm

To say, Shahid Kapoor is a dark horse won’t be a stretch. Easily, one of the most gifted actors of his generation, his career may not have zoomed skywards despite an impressive array of films behind him; but, he has managed to hold his own in an industry where competition is cut-throat and expectations from a cinematic pedigree sky-high.

From simple beginnings in a Complan ad with Ayesha Takia to playing Maharawal Ratan Singh, the 38-year-old has come a long way since then. Now, he is stealing hearts with his angry young man portrayal in Kabir Singh which is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. With both industry insiders and fans admiring his work, his star is once again on the rise. The actor who was in the city to promote the film with co-star Kiara Advani shared what appealed about the intense character, and his daughter, Misha who is ‘the apple of his eye’.

Unconditional love

Known more for his chocolate boy image, Shahid burst into the industry with the college romance film Ishq-Vishq. His breakthrough roles would come later in films like Jab We Met and Kaminey mentored by Imtiaz Ali and Vishal Bhardwaj. After a lull, his career got a boost with films like Haider for which he waived his fees, Udta Punjab and Padmavat. His latest release Kabir Singh sees him play an intense young man who loves unconditionally. Talking about what attracted him to the role, Shahid says, “I really liked that rawness and reality of the movie. Arjun Reddy is a guy who loves unconditionally. His selfless love is what destroys him. He is a vulnerable character, but it’s his attitude and the way he carries himself which I found amazing. ” He goes on to share that the first time he watched the film, he didn’t think a remake was a good idea, as he felt it would spoil the original. “Then, I came to know that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was interested in remaking it in Hindi,” adds Shahid.

No comparisons

Interestingly, all the films he has done so far, none of them have been a remake. “This is the first remake I have done. The one thing I drew from Arjun Reddy was the way the character was portrayed. But, while I was shooting Kabir Singh, I completely pushed Arjun Reddy from my mind as I needed to create an original character. I wanted Kabir Singh to come alive and be ingrained in people’s mind, the way Arjun was,” explains Shahid. Although, he didn’t meet Vijay Deverakonda before or during the shooting, he plans to do so in the near future. “It’s weird that we haven’t met till now. I keep telling Sandeep that three of us need to hang out. But, I will meet him one day. I really like his acting,” says Shahid.

Unforgettable memories

He also shares the fun experience of shooting in Mussoorie. “We had a snow fight in Mussoorie. It was snowing so much the roads got blocked. So, we had to shoot in the hotel for one day. After the shooting, the entire unit had a snow fight,” says Shahid who was also undaunted by the fact that it was a Telugu film. Linguistic barriers weren’t an obstacle, according to him. “It’s very important to speak the language correctly. We should not do it in a shoddy manner. Barriers like these don’t stop me. The fact that I’m doing a remake of a Telugu film shows my love for the celluloid,” explains Shahid.

Hits and misses

In a career petered with hits and misses, Shahid has consistently chosen roles which are as different as they come. “I like playing characters which are interesting and challenging and give audiences a new experience. Negative/positive are generic statements, they don’t represent the character wholly, I believe everybody has shades of gray,” says the actor.

A trained dancer who was once part of Shiamak Davar’s dance troupe, Chance Pe Dance remains his sole dance-oriented film. Quiz him about it and he says, “I don’t want to do a film where dance is forcibly introduced into the script or character for the sake of it. I want things to go naturally and try to do things which are honest and pure. So if something comes up, I would love to do it, but I don’t want to force myself just for the sake of it.”

On fatherhood

The actor who married Mira Rajput Kapoor in 2015 in a private ceremony is father to daughter, Misha. His eyes light up, as he talks about her. “She is a very energetic and smart kid. She recognises me on-screen. But, I’m very picky when showing my movies to her. She is almost three and enjoys watching my films.”

For now, he is basking in the glory of Kabir Singh which is being described as ‘his career best’. So his answer to the next question is many shades of amusing. When asked about his upcoming projects, he laughs, “I’m unemployed after this movie. I need to wait till I get another project.”