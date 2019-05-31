The famous living rooms from Ikea

By | Published: 7:58 pm

There are living spaces that seem so welcoming and comfortable even when we have not been there even once. They are just so familiar. Well, for example, the purple door and that yellow frame for a peep hole is a popular decor (yes, from the F.R.I.E.N.D.S). And most of us can practically remember each and every item present in that (The) Simpsons living room.

Also, wouldn’t it wonderful if we could recreate something from The Stranger Things as well? Well, Ikea has heard all these wishes and came up with a new campaign called UAE. After two months of gathering ‘Ikea Real Life’ has successfully brought together furniture pieces enhanced by 3D digital software to recreate rooms from The Simpsons, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, and Stranger Things.