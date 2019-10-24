The fat-to-fit story of Shraddha Srinath

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Instances where film celebrities speak about body positivity, law of attraction and “science of becoming rich” and quantum physics of feeling good — are not new to common public.The Kannada girl Shraddha Srinath is the latest one to narrate her story of fat to fit, and she also shared a collage of a couple of pictures defining her past and the present life. Shraddha rose to fame this year with the sports drama Jersey becoming a blockbuster.

Narrating her story and how the life had changed within no time after making her mark in the glamour field, Shraddha shared with her fans her philosophy of looking at life as she went on to write an unusually long write-up. From landing a lucrative job in law career, Shraddha says she went on to spend on things that she never tried before in life — “Food, clothes, going out, movies you name it.

I was at the peak of my obesity, I only found the motivation to exercise once a month maybe, I ate happily and mindlessly, wore clothes I wanted to despite my jiggly arms and thighs, never considered myself unattractive, never felt lesser than anyone else. I did have bouts of self-doubt but I was too lazy to do anything about it and then soon enough the feeling would subside,” she wrote.

After five years, her transformation from fat to fit was not a cakewalk as, she says, she took many 4.30 am alarms and some days of working out twice a day along with several crazy diets.”I’m not the fittest person but I exercise occasionally, I understand food better and I know how to play around with it. I know what calorie deficit means and what strength training is.

Unfortunately, I have developed this unhealthy relationship with food and I haven’t been able to develop a sustainable lifestyle for myself which balances my love for food and healthy eating and exercise, but I’m working on it. What made me do it? It was simple, I wanted to look better,” added the actor who last appeared in the movie Jodi opposite Aadi Saikumar.

She further said in the post, “But, that’s not the end goal I suggest you have, because there is no end to “looking good”. You’ll always wish your belly was flatter, that other girl will always look better in that dress.

Social media will always successfully feed your insecurities and you may end up miserable. So, do it for your heart that works overtime, for your knees that will bear your weight until the end, for your body that fights for you and heals itself without you having as much as a clue. For a disease free life and for a good night’s sleep. Do it for yourself, not for the gram.”

