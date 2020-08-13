The film is a movement against Bollywood mafias: ‘Suicide Or Murder’ actress

By | Published: 5:30 pm

New Delhi: Actress Shwetta Parashar is all set to debut in Bollywood with a film that is rumoured to be based on the life and death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She insists the film aims to be a movement against Bollywood mafias.

Titled “Suicide Or Murder”, the film stars Sushant Singh Rajput lookalike Sachin Tiwari, who is a TikTok sensation. Shwetta will be seen playing the “troublemaker” in her lover’s life, the Shamik Maulik directorial.

“You will be seeing me playing the ‘troublemaker’, the lover with many faces. She is lovely yet cunning, sweet yet shrewd. To put the character in a line, she was his support but she broke him. You will see what happens when your beloved betrays you,” Shwetta told IANS.

The makers announced the project in the midst of new developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, but have since then hinted that the film is not about the late actor’s death. Shwetta says the film is actually about Bollywood mafia that harbours nepotism.

“It is a movement against Bollywood Mafias. As they say ‘what doesn’t break you, makes you stronger’. The year 2020 is all about unity — be it fighting against Covid-19 or nepotism, the insider versus outsider battle (in Bollywood), and the mafias in the film industry.”

Shwetta says she stands against all these ‘gangs’ and “their stooges”.

“That’s the reason I said yes to this project, as I believe it will help expose all urban Naxals and their nexus,” she added.

Is it fair to spotlight a story on a person, whose case has not even been solved yet? She replied: “I was a little doubtful in the beginning, since it’s a very complex character with multiple layers. The last film I can remember with such a complex lead role is Kajol in ‘Gupt’. As an actor, I was intrigued, challenged, and surely excited.”

She adds that the film is inspired by “mysterious incidents that were covered up with no fair explanation”.

For Shwetta, any character is an opportunity to challenge herself as an actor.

She told IANS: “I love taking up complex characters as they help me tap into emotions I haven’t experienced in personal life or didn’t know existed. So I personally feel connected with every character first. Rest, you get attached to the story or other characters while shooting, since it is a journey. Till then it’s just a writer’s world.”