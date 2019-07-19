The gentleman commentator

By | Published: 7:43 pm

The very, very special (VVS) Laxman, who dazzled as a batsman, has nicely slipped into the role of television commentator/analyst in the second innings of his career in cricket. Though he never got to play the World Cup, he got the opportunity to be part of this cricket mega event in his new role in England.

The 44-year-old stylish batsman, who played in 134 Tests and 86 one-day internationals, was excited that he got the opportunity to make his presence felt in a World Cup finally. “For someone who has not played a World Cup game, to cover the entire tournament, especially at the venue like Lord’s was a great experience. Even though I covered the 2015 World Cup (Australia), that was from the studios. This time, I had the opportunity to cover the World Cup, including the final at Lord’s, from the venue. It was a different spectacle compared to bilateral or other tournaments,’’ he said.

The Hyderabadi cricketer said the commentary stint took him down the memory lane as most of his teammates in the Indian team like Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and others are part of this team now. “The colleagues who I commentated with were someone I was close to even during my playing days. There was the camaraderie and a lot of banter that was going on during the matches. It was something which we enjoyed. It was the way we used to behave in the dressing room. It got replicated in the commentary box. There was a lot of fun and, at the same time, we focused on the match. We could narrate the tactical side of the game in a more relaxed manner,’’ he said.

Laxman did admit there is a need to do the homework before any match. “You have to update yourself. You have to know the conditions. We have to follow the form and fortunes of the teams and the players. The preparation is important as you should not be caught on the wrong foot. It will be embarrassing if we bungle,’’ the cricketer added.

The star batsman said the Lord’s finals was one of the best ODI matches he had seen or followed. “It was a match that was tied twice on a single day, which had never happened before. The pulse, the energy, the excitement and the drama were unbelievable at the Lord’s. It was electric. It was a big challenge to analyse and describe the moments. Both the teams did not deserve to lose,’’ said Laxman.

He added that the India-New Zealand semi final was definitely disappointing for Virat Kohli’s men. “India were the favourites but as a commentator you have to be neutral. You cannot get emotionally attached to one particular side even you want your national team to win.’’

Laxman felt New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has always been a gentleman and a cricketer. “It is not something new. It is great to see people raving about him. As a person, he has been always like that. When I was working with Sunrisers and Kane as a captain, he showed all the great traits of a lovely human being and captain. He is a role model for any young cricketer.’’

On his Hindi commentary, Laxman said: “When I started, it did not come naturally, I worked hard on it. It is something I’m happy about because like in my career as a player, if anything was challenging I would always like to work hard and overcome that challenge. I never avoided any challenges. It is a different ball game. It is one thing I’m proud of because there is improvement in my presentation in Hindi.’’