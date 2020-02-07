The go-between people for your next gig

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Whether you are looking for a decorator for your kid’s birthday party or just want to take your partner for a surprise dinner date, this Hyderabad-based startup offers the best deal for any party and/or event. Founded by husband-wife duo, B Anjaneyulu Reddy-Swathi Bavanaka, Evibe is a technology platform that connects service providers to customers, making it a one-stop shop for any occasion.

With over 1,000 events per month, Evibe was born from the duo’s personal experience. Following their inability to find a single platform that could help them in arranging their wedding hassle-free, Anjaneyulu Reddy and Swathi Bavanaka started Evibe in 2014. “We started with the idea of offering a platform of service providers for weddings.

When we pitched the idea in one of the startup forums, we realised that weddings require a lot of experience. However, we started getting enquiries from parents seeking help for their kids’ birthday parties. That is when we made the pivot and for two years ran the company in stealth mode,” said Swathi Bavanaka.

The 200 service providers on the platform range from artists, caterers, surprise dinner offerings, decorators, entertainers, home bakers to off beat venues like farm houses. Other than helping individual customers, the startup also works with corporates and large enterprises to help them in organising parties for their employees.

The startup is currently part of T-Hub’s Lab 32 programme and its founder Swathi Bavanaka is part of Facebook’s She Leads Tech. It raised its first round of funding in February 2014 from Hyderabad Angels and Commonfloor founders. “We are operationally positive and are looking to rise $1 million in Pre-Series A funding in the next six months,” said Bavanaka.

With operations in both Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Evibe will be concentrating on penetrating deeper into these markets in the future. The founders plan to organise offline events to generate awareness about their platform, which according to Bavanaka, will help them grow five time.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter