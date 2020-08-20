‘The Gone Game’ cast on shooting series from their homes amid lockdown

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Mumbai: Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma says she is always on a lookout for opportunities that challenge her creatively, and that is what attracted her towards her upcoming series, The Gone Game.

“As an actor, I am always looking to do creatively challenging work. ‘The Gone Game’ is something I was always confident of, only because of the makers of the show,” Shweta said.

Set amidst lockdown, starts with the mysterious disappearance, and the story then unravels. Along with Shweta, the limited series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

All the actors shot separately from different locations due to lockdown, which incidentally is how the story also unfolds. The show was executed through remote direction, ingenious cinematography and using limited equipment.

“I just loved the concept when I heard it and I instantly decided to take it up. The entire experience has been one of a kind. It is not easy to bring out emotions when you are shooting remotely but the creators of the show impeccably brought alive every emotion on screen. I loved the experience and I hope the audience loves it too,” she added.

Talking about the project, Sanjay Kapoor said: “Creating a show from home has been an incredible experience. We had to take care of everything from makeup to costumes, on our own. The family members became our crew companions and tirelessly helped us put a great show together.”

He added: “Our director Nikhil (Nikhil Nagesh Bhat) has done a phenomenal job in managing all of us virtually and the outcome is fantastic. Shooting for ‘The Gone Game’ has been one of the best experiences and I hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Arjun Mathur said: “I never thought of shooting for a show remotely, but I am so glad that I was a part of the crew that made it happen. It was not an easy task coordinating with so many people virtually, but we made it happen.”

For director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, working on the show, which streams on Voot Select, came with a lot of learning and unlearning.

“We also had to use some innovative techniques to ensure that the performances do not suffer because of the constraint of physical proximity. We learned and unlearned many aspects from our test shoots as due to the conditions, the process was limited, but it also gave the actors and the technicians a lot of freedom to innovate. It has been an unconventional journey and we hope that the audience will appreciate our vision,” he said.