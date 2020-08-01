The goodness of baking

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Following your dreams is definitely one of the most satisfying things you can have in life. Niyatee Ravipati not only dreamed of starting her own baking business, but she believed in herself. She feels food is something that every person enjoys the most.“Sucre Bakehouse was started with the intention of providing baked goods with the kind of indulgent ingredients we use when we bake at home for ourselves. In fact, we probably do one better as we took the time to experiment with a lot of premium brands to see which enhance our recipes the best. We hand bake everything in small batches for optimum quality and freshness,” says Niyatee.

Niyatee believes in the quality of ingredients. “I have travelled to various places — the cookies which I tasted abroad are completely different from the one which we get here. I was not able to find those kinds of cookies here which made me start Sucre. Most of them are imported and sourced especially keeping our products in mind. We use a high proportion of imported brown sugar which is high in molasses. We do not use maida at all, instead of that we use a premium unbleached high protein flour. We use Belgian coverture dark chocolate in most of our products and good quality French butter in all our bakes.”

Niyatee is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, USA. She divides her time between her family business which satisfies her professional inclination towards chemical engineering and Sucre which was started out of a love for baking and providing quality desserts to people. “I used to bake at home for my family to indulge their cravings and wanted to bring products with the same quality for others to enjoy. My intention is to make healthy living a part of our lives,” she says.

Chocolate chip chunky, triple chocolate, white chocolate, nutter butter, oatmeal and raisin, classic fudgy brownies, walnut fudgy, orange zest brownies along with classic and almond blondies are some of the yummy baked goodies they provide.

