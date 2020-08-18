By | Anil Rachamalla | Published: 12:04 am 10:30 pm

All that glitters is not gold. Fake followers are fake social media accounts specifically created to inflate the number of followers of a social media account. Fake followers are dangerous for social platforms and beyond since they may alter concepts like popularity and influence, and not only create a false perception but also manipulate prevailing true perceptions.

Our civilisation is built upon our ability to distinguish facts from fiction. What would happen to our communities, our business or governments if we can’t trust what we read, hear or see? Right now, we are in the time where sensationalism is rewarded because it attracts attention, manipulates beliefs and drives people to act. News consumption patterns have changed and hate-mongering is spreading online which is adding fuel to the fire, especially with online flaming happening because of two rival political groups.

There are many people on social media pretending to be too good to be true and with the existence of face tuning apps, it’s so difficult to conclude who is real and who is fake. Most follow simply because the profiles have a large fan following and have pretty extra filtered photos and feeds. Many are drawn to profiles where both girls and boys show off their curves or celebrities showing photos of themselves without makeup or politicians and other officers posting inaugural activities.

Popular western model Dayna Blair says: “We’re taught to smile before the camera, and are programmed to only share the happy and good moments on our social media. Maybe it’s not all fake, but rather just a little peep into someone’s world.”

Providing fake followers, likes, dislikes, comments, retweets, shares and forwards to boost social media profiles is a big business in India and worldwide. For example, 20K followers on Twitter could cost Rs 9,000 and 20K followers on Instagram could cost Rs 19,000. Social media platforms should build more tools to identify real followers and fake followers to benefit the actual user to have wise choices.

Impacts of fake followers:

* Social media is creating confusion between ‘truth and fact’

* Social media is creating confusion between ‘myth and reality’

* Endorsing brands or sponsored posts based on their fake fan following

* Threat to democracy as perceptions can be manipulated with fake followers

Why people live a fake life on social media:

* Lifestyle

Something is not happening, so they decide to fool everyone on social media by faking a false life, and the pressure to fit in the society is so high that they fake it if they cannot make it.

* Hiding something

If something seems to be shady, chances are it is shady. Some make use of these platforms to mask their current situation

* Competition with peers

If they do not like someone, they try to have a better life than them or an intention to put someone down or to rub it on their faces if it triggers them

* Chasing fame

To meet a certain benchmark that they think they should achieve and have the approval of their friends and social circle.

Bollywood fake followers incident:

In a bid to interrupt a YouTube viewership record, Bollywood rapper Badshah’s alleged payment for fake views on a music video is the latest instance coming under the police scanner for what media experts say is common practice for celebrities searching for validation and to sign better brand endorsement deals. According to news reports, over 100+ high-profile people in India, including film stars, singers, politicians, and sports personalities, have paid to get fake social media followers and plenty of them are soon to be questioned by the Mumbai Police. Providing fake followers on social media to high-profile personalities is a growing business in India and worldwide.

Conclusion:

The fact is, though people have been faking wealth and privilege since civilisation, it has just become digital now. We are in a mystified phase and having an online presence for a great performer is not just enough. They all want to be a great social media marketer as well in spite of the talent they possess. All you need to do is reduce the level of priorities in ethics and start living or die within it.

