The Haat Exhibition begins at Taj Krishna

By | Published: 8:06 pm

The Haat Premium Heritage Fashion and Lifestyle is a three-day exhibition organised by Faircare at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. It was formally inaugurated by Telugu actors Sonu Thakur and Siri Anuhya along with socialites.

The expo will be on till November 30. “Platforms such as these are required to reach out women looking for welldesigned clothes, designer saris and exclusive jewellery under one roof,” says guest Sonu Thakur.

“The Haat comes to Hyderabad with the aim of winter shopping spree bringing participants from all around the country with its best and latest collections. It features a wide range from ethnic wear, designer wear, western apparel, designer jewellery, and home furnishing to art and crafts, footwear and lots more,” said organiser Anupam Mukherjee.

Designers from all over India will be showcasing their latest collections from Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter