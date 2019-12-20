The handsome new kid on the block

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Priyaank Sharma, son of veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure, who debuts with the romcom Sab Kushal Mangal directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, reveals that his childhood was not much about films. But, he had a passion of getting into the industry and was well-prepared for his entry.

“I watched films and mimicked actors but conversations with mom and dad were about studies, food and what one was doing,” he informs, adding that despite formal training in acting and filmmaking from a New York-based institute, the real learning happened while assisting Rajkumar Santoshi on Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, in which Padmini played Shahid Kapoor’s mother.

Quiz him about OTT platform and he says he is more focused on Bollywood as of now but if the role is good and demands more, then he would be thinking about it. “Language is never a barrier for me. So, if I get an opportunity in any language, and if I like the script, I’m open to it. I’m just getting into the industry and I have a long way to go,” says Priyaank.

“Akshaye was like an elder brother who guided me at every step. We had multiple conversations and that gave me a lot of confidence. We have 60-65 scenes together,” he shares. Cousins Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor have also been promoting the film on social media, and Priyaank says they share a warm relationship.

“I have never missed having a sibling of my own, because Shraddha and Siddhanth were always there for me. They are very protective of me and call up every other day to check on me,” he smiles. When asked if acting was always a plan, Priyaank said, “It wasn’t planned but I was inclined towards dramatics and arts since childhood… and when I heard the script of Sab Kushal Mangal, I wanted to do the film.”

What’s the one advice he got from his parents? “My mom and dad said ‘Be natural, spontaneous and don’t do too much of Math. Do it only if you enjoy it’.” When asked if there is any added pressure because his parents belong to the industry, Priyaank says, “I won’t be able to work if I start thinking about the pressure; but I must say even if I become half the actor

