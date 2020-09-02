Spain vineyards feel the pandemic pinch with bars and restaurants remaining shut

By | Published: 3:01 pm

Ronda: When young German Friedrich Schatz turned up in 1982 to grow grapes in a part of southern Spain which hadn’t produced wine in 100 years, they thought he was crazy. But nearly four decades on, Schatz is still tending his vines in the Andalusian hilltop town of Ronda. And despite the fact that sales have been battered by the coronavirus crisis, the harvest must go on because the land “just won’t wait”.

Located inland from the Costa del Sol, the Ronda highlands today boast more than 20 wineries and experts view it as one of the most promising regions in Spain, the world’s third-largest wine producer by value after France and Italy.

Schatz, who goes by the name of Federico, was barely 18 when he arrived in Ronda and fell in love with the Finca Sanguijuela, a beguiling property on three hectares of land on a gentle slope “with soil which is vibrant and very well-aerated”. There he planted classical varieties, such as pinot noir, merlot, petit verdot and chardonnay, and today he counts some 15,000 vines.

So far, 2020 has been a difficult year, with bars and restaurants badly hit by the crisis and Schatz expecting sales to fall by up to 80 percent. But the vines still need tending. “Even if you were to tell me that tomorrow we’ll all die of the virus, we’d carry on the same, because you can’t stop working the fields,” says Schatz, 57.

“You can’t just abandon a vineyard like shutting down a factory.” For those harvesting the grapes, the pandemic hasn’t changed much. “Working in the fields is just the same,” shrugs Francisco Sanchez Campanario. “The good thing about working in the fields is that we have a lot of space,” says Schatz’s wife Raquel Elia.

“We work quite far away from each other and inside the winery we all wear masks.” These days, they don’t let visitors into the winery because they would “constantly have to disinfect it” and all tastings are held outside, Schatz says.