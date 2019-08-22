By | Viiveck Verma | Published: 12:35 am

Yes! What we fail to see is the heady cocktail of loneliness, pain, despair, success and masculinity. You did not understand? Let me explain. For those who drink alcohol, this may sound a bit familiar. Just as mixing two or more different types of alcohol make for a very potent drink, so does the mixing of multiple emotions and behaviours make for very potent life-altering decisions – some not-so-good.

I did not know VG Siddhartha personally, yet the tinge of sadness I felt when I heard about his suicide made me feel like I knew him. Of course, like everybody else, I had a whole lot of questions about why someone, who was a role model to millions across the country, would end his life in this manner? It is so confusing when there are no answers. I decided to do some reading and arrive at what could help me rationalise this unhappy incident so that I could move on. I wanted to come to terms with the familiarity of the grief that I felt. This grief for an unknown man was not only indicative of how much I identified with him, but also of how many people’s lives he had touched across the country. Entrepreneurs have closed deals over a cup of coffee, while couples have taken forward relationships, new and old friendships have formed or strengthened. Café Coffee Day outlets across the country are a testimony to so many positive stories.

Why is it then, that the founder of the chain – a man who changed the life and fortune of others — could not share his pain with anyone? What numbed him out so much that when he stood on that bridge, he most likely thought that there was nothing he could do to salvage the situation? That is when the question arises – is it very lonely at the top? Is loneliness in the life of an entrepreneur a constant companion? At which point does this loneliness turn into sadness and despair? Is it true that those very traits which push a person to touch the boundaries of brilliance may be the very same traits that drown them in despair? They strive to be better than average, they strive to maintain an image which speaks of success and they do not take to failure too well.

Is it their constant endeavour towards perfection that sometimes makes them inaccessible hence lonely or is it the toxic masculinity in a heavily patriarchal society that does not allow men the liberty to fail and disappoint? Is it a crime for men to confide in their friends, or display their emotions on their sleeves? Is it necessary that we as a society challenge their masculinity the second we notice some weakness in them? Or is it just all of it put together? Why would such a seemingly progressive and successful man commit suicide when he had other options available to him? What made him ignore those options and choose such a painful death? We may never really know the right answer.

What suicide victims leave behind is a huge vacuum and so many unanswered questions. It is always a matter of speculation after they are gone, and survivors continue to wrestle with the question of “what could I have done?” As our world closes in and borders between countries fade, gaps between personal relationships are beginning to widen. According to the online publication, Psychology Today, the links between weak emotional ties, depression, patriarchy, stigma and suicide are becoming more apparent.

Surprisingly, suicide in men is very common. In 2015, 1,33,623 suicides were reported by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), of which a whopping 68% were by men. What can we as a community do to reduce this number? A few quick pointers may be able to help:

• Patriarchy should be interpreted in a wider context that includes its impact on men. The effect of toxic masculinity and rigid gender roles on men’s mental and emotional health should be studied and understood

• Ways to form new emotional connects and retain old ones should be worked out from community, workplace and friends’ viewpoints

• Zero tolerance should be shown to bullying or making jokes about one’s lack of masculinity

• Men should be encouraged to talk about their feelings through support groups or professional interventions

• Supportive professional cohorts with strong rules should be encouraged. These cohorts make use of all the collective wisdom and make a person feel understood and confident, whenever they are faced with work-related setbacks

• Lastly, we have to start conditioning ourselves to accept that for good mental health, a regular chat with a counsellor must happen. We need to remove the stigma associated with visiting a counsellor by bringing in role models who have been there and done that

It is the collective responsibility of a community to ensure that everyone who is part of it is heard. We have to take care of young men. They are our future!

(The author is as an investor and mentor. He is also the curator and licensee for TEDxHyderabad)

