The heat is already on, brace for more

Hyderabad: A fierce trailer of what could be a flaming hot summer for Telangana is already on, with many places across the State recording maximum temperatures of up to 39 degree Celsius on Friday, which were a sharp rise of three degree Celsius from normal.

Adilabad, Bhadrachalam, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and Ramagundam were areas where the temperatures shot up beyond normal levels, with Hyderabad too beginning to feel the heat with a one degree departure from normal at 36.3 degree Celsius on Friday.

Even the night temperature in the city, pegged at 20.6 degree Celsius on Saturday, was one degree higher than the previous day. With the situation in Hyderabad being thus for the last three days, officials at the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad said the summer would be much stronger in the city till the end of May, with the heat to keep rising in the coming days.

Heat wave conditions are likely to develop in the last week of April, if not before that, with maximum temperatures breaching the 40 degrees Celsius threshold in Hyderabad, officials said.

The city, which recorded its highest maximum temperature in 1966 at 45.5 degree Celsius might witness temperatures hovering in the 42-43 degree Celsius range from the end of March, they said.

The seven-day forecast from the IMD for the capital city has indicated that the maximum temperatures would be around 37 degree Celsius on Sunday and Monday, while by Tuesday, it could cross 38 degrees, while the minimum temperatures would also go beyond 21 degree Celsius.

Across the State, a departure of 1.6 degree Celsius to 3 degree Celsius was recorded in many places, while Adilabad recorded both the highest, at 39 degrees, and the lowest, at 16 degrees Celsius.