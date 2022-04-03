The history of Mulki issue

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation of the last article on the origin of the Mulki issue that talked about the Mulki issue under the Nizam State https://telanganatoday.com/origin-of-the-mulki-issue.

PHASE II:

With the death of Salarjung I in 1883, the situation in the Hyderabad state became volatile as the Nizam was still a minor. From 1883-to 1884, the council of regency ruled Hyderabad after which a new PM was to be appointed. The non-Mulkis and British Government strongly supported the candidature of Mir Laiq Ali Khan, son of Salarjung I for the post of Prime Minister. Mir Laiq Ali Khan has conferred the titleSalarjung II on 31st October 1883 and was appointed as the PM on 5th February 1884.

During 1883 and 1884, the non-Mulki could get into direct contact with the Nizam and slowly started gaining political influence.

Salarjung II took the following measures which caused widespread discontentment amongst the Mulkis.

1. He replaced Persian with Lucknowi Urdu as the official language of the state on 21st February 1884. He also ensured that Urdu completely replaced the Persian language in the administrative and Judicial departments within 2 years.

2. Unlike his father Salarjung II encouraged the appointment of non-Mulki into government services. Most of his personal staff were also non-Mulki s. He had one north Indian Muslim and one European as his personal secretaries. This clearly indicated that Salarjung II preferred non-Mulki over Mulkis.

3. Salarjung I accommodated the non-Mulki without dismissing the Mulkis. The Mulkis were working under the Munsibdepartment and were managing the affairs of the Nizam estate. However, Salarjung II merged the Munsibdepartment with the Accountant General’s office and constituted a separate board to manage the affairs of the Nizam estate.

In addition to all the above changes, the non-Mulkis projected their children as Mulkis and got them appointed Government jobs. The actions of Salarjung II, most importantly the change in the official language resulted in widespread discontentment amongst the Mulkis.

The VI Nizam on being informed about the growing discontentment amongst Mulkis against the then PM Salarjung II, ordered for a record of recruitment into the Hyderabad State Civil Services. The first civil service recruitment in the Hyderabad state took place in 1884 and the Nizam asked for the details of this recruitment. Out of the 476 appointments – 230 were non-Mulkis with 58% salaries and 246 were Mulkis with 42% salaries. This is the first recorded information of recruitment based on educational qualifications. North-Indian Hindustani Muslims, Madrasis and Britishers occupied the highest number of posts amongst the non-Mulki.

On the basis of this information, the Nizam issued clear instructions for the appointment and training of Mulkis in various administrative departments in Hyderabad. However, this was not properly implemented.

The VI Nizam in order to verify whether his instructions were being implemented or not, asked for a list of employees appointed under various departments from October 1884. Out of 421 appointments made

Mulkis – Non-Mulkis

274 – 147

65% – Employment – 35%

37% – Salaries – 63%

In order to pacify the Mulkis, Salarjung II was asked to resign as the PM in April 1884. For almost a year the Nizam himself managed the state without a PM. In order to favour the Mulkis, on the basis of the facts obtained, the Nizam released an order on appointments in public employment in 1889.

To be continued…

By Deepika Reddy

Director, Shikara Academy

Mobile No. 7702026769

