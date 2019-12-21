The ‘hot chic’ of Telugu cinema gets hitched

By | Published: 8:08 pm

‘Hot Chic’ is what actor Subbaraju had referred Richa Gangopadhyay as in a scene from Rana Daggubati starrer Leader. It was after the movie Leader that Richa’s dream run at the Telugu box office continued as she came to limelight within no time. She paired with top Telugu stars in movies that were blockbuster hits.

Films like Mirapakaay and Mirchi are some of the all-time favourites of Telugu audiences. However, she bid goodbye to Telugu silver screen after the movie Bhai. Subsequently, the actor moved to the USA in 2017 to pursue higher studies (MBA) from Washington University in St. Louis.

Now, the news about her marriage has been doing the rounds on the internet. It is learnt that she married her long-time boyfriend Joe in a low-key wedding ceremony in the US. The photos of the wedding are being circulated in social media platforms too. Meanwhile, the former actor refuted the social media posts and said that her marriage was performed some three months ago.

She expressed dissatisfaction as to why such false news is being spread through social media platforms. It is learnt that her marriage was performed in Michigan in both Indian and American Christian traditions. Greetings poured the moment she tweeted on her Twitter handle.

Richa thanked them for the wishes and said she happened to meet Joe when she was in undergrad course. She further said that both did not talk to each until they reach their second year MBA programme in the college. Sometimes, it would be hard to notice your soulmate sitting by your side, she said.

The tweet reads, “Thanks everyone for the kind wishes…. Married a little over 3 months to the love of my life and couldn’t be happier. We were grad school classmates (not college, which in the U.S. exclusively means undergrad), and the only two in our MBA cohort of 140 students that never spoke a word to each other till the second year of our program …. You just never know when your soulmate will be standing there right in front of you, without even knowing it at first ;).

Opposites do attract! Had a beautiful 4- event Indo-American ceremony, across the country in Michigan where I grew up (not sure where “secret love marriage” came from in some of these articles!) with all our friends and relatives from both sides.

Blessed to have married into such a wonderful family, and Joe is pretty lucky to have doting in-laws as well!! Lucky to have nothing short of a fairy tale wedding and love story.” “It’s crazy to still receive so much support and love from you all even after having left the film industry 6 years ago to pursue other career interests! Will always be grateful.

Happy Holidays everyone and all my love,” she added. The actor who has 722.9K followers on Twitter, is quite active on social media. Her bio reads, “Former film actress. Indian American ………. Proud Oregonian but forever Michigander at heart!”

