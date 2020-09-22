The Hubble history

By | Published: 9:40 pm 9:41 pm

Hubble Space Telescope (HST), the first sophisticated optical observatory placed into orbit around Earth. Earth’s atmosphere obscures ground-based astronomers’ view of celestial objects by absorbing or distorting light rays from them. A telescope stationed in outer space is entirely above the atmosphere, however, and receives images of much greater brightness, clarity, and detail than do ground-based telescopes with comparable optics.

After the US Congress had authorised its construction in 1977, the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) was built under the supervision of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the United States and was named after Edwin Hubble, the foremost American astronomer of the 20th century. The HST was placed into orbit about 600 km above Earth by the crew of the space shuttle Discovery on April 25, 1990.

Unique planetary camera

The HST is a large reflecting telescope whose mirror optics gather light from celestial objects and direct it into two cameras and two spectrographs (which separate radiation into a spectrum and record the spectrum). The HST has a 2.4-metre primary mirror, a smaller secondary mirror, and various recording instruments that can detect visible, ultraviolet, and infrared light.

The most important of these instruments, the wide-field planetary camera, can take either wide-field or high-resolution images of the planets and of galactic and extragalactic objects. This camera is designed to achieve image resolutions 10 times greater than that of even the largest Earth-based telescope.

A faint-object camera can detect an object 50 times fainter than anything observable by any ground-based telescope; a faint-object spectrograph gathers data on the object’s chemical composition. A high-resolution spectrograph receives distant objects’ ultraviolet light that cannot reach Earth because of atmospheric absorption.

Defect rectified

About one month after launch, it became apparent that the HST’s large primary mirror had been ground to the wrong shape owing to faulty testing procedures by the mirror’s manufacturer. The resulting optical defect, spherical aberration, caused the mirror to produce fuzzy rather than sharp images.

In five space walks, the shuttle astronauts replaced the HST’s wide-field planetary camera and installed a new device containing 10 tiny mirrors to correct the light paths from the primary mirror to the other three scientific instruments.

Revolutionised astronomy

The HST’s discoveries have revolutionised astronomy. Observations of Cepheid variables in nearby galaxies allowed the first accurate determination of Hubble’s constant, which is the rate of the universe’s expansion.

The HST photographed young stars with disks that will eventually become planetary systems. The Hubble Deep Field, a photograph of about 1,500 galaxies, revealed galactic evolution over nearly the entire history of the universe. Within the solar system, the HST was also used to discover Hydra and Nix, two moons of the dwarf planet Pluto.

What did Hubble see on your birthday?

Hubble explores the universe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. That means it has observed some fascinating cosmic wonder every day of the year, including on your birthday.

What did Hubble look at on your birthday? Enter the month and date below to find out! https://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/what-did-hubble-see-on-your-birthday

For example on Telangana Formation Day, i.e on June 2 in 2014, Hubble observed Jupiter’s Auroras. Hubble used its ultraviolet vision to observe auroras around Jupiter’s north pole. Auroras are formed when charged particles in the space around the planet are accelerated along the planet’s magnetic field lines and interact with gases in the atmosphere.