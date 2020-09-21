The humane face of Korutla youth

Imran Pasha, an ambulance driver, forms ‘All Indian Insaniyat Paigam’ to perform last rites of abandoned persons died of Covid

Jagitial: There ‘have been several instances of families of persons who died of Covid-19 not willing to claim the body, leave alone instead performing the final rites for fear of contracting the viral disease.

There have also been instances where village sarpanches and others are taking the initiative to perform the last rites of Covid victims. In such pathetic situations, some youngsters from Korutla town decided to form a voluntary organisation – All Indian Insaniyat Paigam – which has taken up the responsibility of performing the last rites of such persons abandoned by their families.

The members of the organisation have undertaken the job on humanitarian grounds, performing the final rites free of cost, according to the traditions and customs of the deceased communities and religions. So far, they have cremated nine persons across the district since August 24. The first body to be cremated by them was in Korutla town.

A 53-year-old resident Jawahar Road in Korutla town died of Covid, and his wife was also infected by the virus. Though the couple had several relatives in the town, nobody came forward to take up the responsibility. However, this group of Muslim youth took the initiative and cremated the person, wearing personal protection equipment kits.

After coming to know that there were several such cases in many areas, they formed a group comprising 10 members to ensure proper cremation to those who die of Covid-19 and abandoned by their family members and relatives, Imran Pasha told the Telangana Today.

An ambulance driver by profession, Imran Pasha formed the group after coming to know about the plight of Covid patients. Though many ambulance drivers are not coming forward to shift the Covid patients to hospitals, Imran has transported several patients to hospitals in Karimnagar.

“Everybody has to die one day and we decided that we have to perform the last rites of the deceased on humanitarian grounds,” he said when asked what prompted them to do this gesture. “Though there are a lot of luxurious things in our life, humanity is above all. So, we named the organization as Insaniat Paigam to serve the people”, he said.

