The humane side of Siddipet Police amid COVID-19 lockdown

By | Published: 1:26 pm

Siddipet: While enforcing the lockdown and sensitising the people on the importance of staying home in the days of COVID-19 pandemic, Sididpet Police were also showing a way in helping the people by mobilising the philanthropists under their respective police stations to help the migrant workers and the poor.

Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police, D Joel Davis, the Station House Officers of all the Police Stations in the district have been distributing the essential commodities such as rice, vegetables and other things which were used in day to day life. They were serving lunch, distributing water and fruits to the needy.

On March 30, Doulthabad Police have distributed essential Commodities to 300 migrant workers’ families under their Police Station purview. Even the Sub-inspector of Police, Chandrashekar, and his team had paid Rs 45,000 from their pocket to help these families. Chandrashekar had organised numerous such programs under his Police Station limits during the past 20 days.

With the help of good Samaritans, Kukunurpally SHO and trainee IPS officer, Akhil Mahajan have distributed a pack of essential commodities to 20 families. The other day, Kukunurpally Police have also served lunch to over 300 families besides distributing fruits. Mahajan had also done a number of such activities during the lockdown period.

The Commissioner had also helped the many migrants, who were seen walking along the roads to reach their homes, to reach their native places by arranging transportation and lunch to a number of workers. On March 11, Rajagopalpet SI has guided employees of Palamakula to distribute essentials to 30 families. Siddipet Traffic Police have served lunch and distributed sanitisers to people with the help of Actor Sampoorneshbabu.

Besides helping the migrants and poor families, the Police personnel was also helping the destitute, orphans and people who were walking along the roads by giving them water, food and arranging transportation. The list of their work is unending.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .