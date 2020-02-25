The Hyderabadi connection to 83

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Even as there is excitement of the 83 film, set to be released in the first week of April down here in Hyderabad, the manager of 1983 victorious team that won the World Cup, PR Man Singh is eagerly waiting for the big occasion.

Man Singh, the former secretary of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), had a big role to play in the Kapil Dev-led team that conquered the West Indies at Lord’s for the maiden World Cup. The Ranveer Singh Starrer has eminent character artiste Pankaj Tripathi, who has donned the role of Man Singh in the film.

Tripathi came down to Hyderabad to interact with the veteran administrator before the start of the shooting . “He was with me for close to three hours. He even asked me to walk and observed all the mannerism of mine,” said Man Singh. Tripathi said he was bowled over Man Singh’s passion for the game.

“When I read about his role in the 1983 team, I was simply stunned with his passion for the game. Even though he did not play, his role as manager was one of the big moments of the Indian team,” said Tripathi, whose role in Gangs of Wasseypur earned him the National award. The seasoned actor said it is a different role from other films.

“In my childhood days, I used to hear about Sunil Gavaskar and Srikanth and that too in radio. I always admired Gavaskar as a batsman. But during the shooting of the film when there was lot of research I read the script and my interest towards the game increased. It is challenging and exciting although I didn’t know much about the game.

I knew it will be exciting though I was never a cricket fan.” Talking about the 1983 victory, Tripathi was honest to admit that he never he knew about the famous victory. “I belong to a village in north Bihar where there was no electricity or proper roads. I was in 3rd standard then. There was no building and our classes were held under the trees.

I remember reading under a Neem tree in our village. I never knew about this great victory.” He further added when he was approached for this role, he liked the script. “Once the shooting started, it was a different atmosphere. The seven-day day camp at Dharamsala brought all the characters together. It was a special bonding.”

