The journey of Siddipet’s Nizam era school

Multipurpose High School, Siddipet, which was started as Urdu Medium School during the Nizam era, had provided an opportunity for over 35,000 students to start their schooling. A whopping 12,000 students had passed Class X from the school since 1945. The school, which celebrated the Platinum Jubilee this year, was started by the seventh Nizam in 1938 as an Urdu medium school.

Later, it was upgraded as a High School in 1945 by introducing Telugu medium as well. During the early years, the students used to travel all the way to Hyderabad to attend the HSC board examinations then.

The first batch of HSC students had passed out in the year 1949. Since there was no proper school in and around Siddipet those days, people used to travel some 50-km to reach the school then. Unable to travel every day, several students used to stay in Siddipet.

It was converted into a Higher Secondary Multipurpose School in 1959 by introducing Intermediate. However, it was converted into a High School again as the State governments had set up separate Intermediate colleges all over the State in 1971. Since it was founded in 1938, the school has offered Urdu medium till 2014. However, the government had decided to shift the Urdu medium to Nasarpur School to merge the Urdu students.

Due to changing trend and increasing demand, the State government had introduced English medium education at the school from 2007 onwards. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who was in the forefront in enhancing the infrastructure facilities in government schools in the district, had helped the school to get the digital classrooms in 2016.

The Minister had got enough grants to construct a new building in 2009, which was having 20 classrooms. Until then, it used to be run in semi-pucca building. Later, the government had built toilets and kitchen shed by spending Rs 20 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively. The library building was constructed with the help of a donor.

Several prominent personalities, who were active in politics, business, arts and culture, had studied in the school. According to Harish Rao, as many as seven MLAs and two MPs had studied in the school during the past 75 years. The current Medak MP, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Rasamai Balakishan (Manakonduru MLA), Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy (Dubbak MLA), former Minister, Cheruku Muthaym Reddy, A Guruva Reddy (first MLA of Siddipet), PV Rajeshwar Rao (second MLA of Siddipet), Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman, Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, SC&ST Commission, Chairman, Errolla Srinivas, ISRO Scientist, V Surendar, artist Kapu Rajaiah, batik artist Yasala Balaiah and several other prominent personalities were part of illustrious alumni.

With the initiative of Harish Rao, Headmaster Bagavanthaiah and several others joined hands to conduct the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations on February 8 and 9. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Harish Rao, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and hundreds of alumni members gathered on the premises of the school to share their sweet past with their friends and classmates.

The Finance Minister has termed it an alumni meeting of seven generations. Following his call, several members of the alumni have come forward to make donations for the development of the school.

MP, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has said that he had got a great opportunity to study in the school from classes VI to IX.

