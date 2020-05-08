The lapse in coronavirus communication

By | Dr YL Srinivas | Published: 12:01 am 11:44 pm

Since the announcement of the lockdown, we have been hearing various reports of acts of kindness and love of a majority of the people who have voluntarily come forward to help fellow humans in need. On the other hand, there have been several reports of incidents of belligerence on the part of a few people against those frontline workers who have been helping in the fight against Covid-19. For instance, doctors have been prevented from entering their homes by resident associations. When doctors themselves have had to face such situations, one could very well surmise the plight of other personnel engaged in Covid-19 battle and maintenance of lockdown.

In a nutshell, there also has been a display of hostility towards ‘Corona Warriors’. These individuals and associations maintain they want to protect their colony from infection. Sounds logical. On the other hand, although lockdown has disrupted the lives of all the people, those who suffered the most, and still are suffering, are the migrant workers who had ended up in different destinations across the nation in search of life and livelihood.

In its obsession as how to handle the new virus, the administration perhaps failed to assess the magnitude of the migrant labour crisis. Gripped with a deep sense of fear, fear for life, migrant labourers have become panicky evidently for two reasons- firstly, they lost their earnings and secondly and importantly, a sense of fear about corona.

What is common between the behaviour of both resident associations and migrant workers, conversely between the educated and semi-educated, is the fear of corona which has been accentuated by the language induced associations- ‘death’ and ‘social ostracisation’.

The migrant workers have been pleading to go back to their native towns. When the administration refused permission, a host of workers preferred to go on foot. The heart wrenching images of long queues of people walking along the highways, banks of rivers, bridges, railway tracks appear even today in the main stream media and social media.

The Union government unveiled a policy to lend support to State governments to give free ration, money and shelter to every migrant labourer, their urge for homeland hasn’t come down. As a result, we still see images of families walking seamlessly to reach their destinations.

One of the questions that obviously emerges is why are they so keen on going back. There is no guarantee of livelihood there in which case they wouldn’t have become migrant workers. Secondly the governments have been trying to address their stay and ration.

What are the factors that compelled them to conclude that corona means death? If they have become resolute to negotiate their tryst with destiny in their villages, what is the reason? Their odyssey has been driven by their emotional attachment with their villages but what made them feel so emotional? If this be the case, has there been any lapse in communication or messaging?

It is evident that our leadership collectively failed at right communication. The language that each one of the leaders and celebrities have used, in their eagerness to confine people to respective homes, their choice of words, metaphors, analogies and anecdotes, deeply impacted the minds with the fear of death. My focus is not the terrifying language of news channels and their race with TRPs, nor is the language of print media, including the vernacular media, but the language of those in responsible position and who has the potential to make an impact.

Explicitly their language appears innocuous and cautious but words by their associations conveyed something different. This is not to suggest that they had the intent of frightening people. The intentions are lofty that they wanted to ensure that people stay home and stay safe. However, in the process of using the ‘language of caution’ they have actually used ‘language of fear’.

Consider the following illustrations. Let’s begin with the Prime Minister himself who in fact is leading from the front. Post corona, one finds a sense of concern in his face that his dream of building a new India and making India a 5 trillion dollar economy may get delayed. On all the occasions that he addressed the nation, including the recent Man ki Baat, he hasn’t been able to tread cautiously between the language of caution and fear.

For instance, the Laxmana Rekha analogy in his preparatory talk of Janata curfew, expressions like corona is a Katharnak bemari, we are fighting a battle (jung), we need to win this fight etc.

Further, the moment words like ‘warrior’ are used and the analogy of ‘war’ is deployed, we are talking either of victors or the vanquished. Same is the case with the expressions, ‘crossing Laxman Rekha’ which connotes a danger beyond human control. To add to the confusion, celebrities, especially the film celebrities entered the fray using electronic media, YouTube, and various social media platforms.

In India, it doesn’t take much time for things to assume maniac proportions and campaign to spread awareness about corona is no exception. Actor Akshay Kumar gives ‘stern warning’ to people in his video ‘Khiladi or Bewakoof’ which begins questioning whether people have ‘sense’ or not. He equates corona with death. The whole video has a number of phrases which reinforces the idea of death. He concludes stating that people should stay home till the government orders, which was the only measure to save their lives

Actor Hrithik Roshan uses the word ‘mahammari’. He tells people ‘the times are sensitive and we shouldn’t allow them to slip, if we allow them to slip we don’t know what is going to happen’ — an indirect reference to death.

Salman Khan brings in the war analogy. He says the question before people is saving life or embracing death. Karthik Aryan says ‘when you have an ice-cream at night with your beloved it increases love, but you must be alive to love’ (so don’t go out).

There are, of course, videos of some celebrities such as Virat Kohli and Anushka and Priyanka Chopra who advocate enough caution, underscore high-infectious nature of corona, without using a single word or phrase that implies that corona is death.

Language, as Ngugi says, is both a means of communication and carrier of culture. The words, phrases and metaphors deployed by their very nature induce a slew of associations in the minds of the listeners and viewers.

Given the pace of the virus in question, people may argue unless they take recourse to use of such language, the intensity of the message may not reach the masses and therefore such language is necessary

Covid-19 is a pandemic as declared by the WHO. What distinguishes the present virus from the ones we have experienced before is, it is new and highly infectious and search for a vaccine has become a challenge.

But it is also a fact that mortality rate of corona is internationally less compared to many other dreadful diseases such as TB, cancer etc. The mortality rate is even lesser in India. Scientists have been stating that the nature of corona and its genetic mutations are perplexing, but not impossible to tackle.

So a well-crafted messaging that lockdown is meant to contain infection and infection doesn’t mean death for corona is curable hasn’t been attempted at all by those in responsible position. The discerning power of the leadership actually comes into play here. It is important to make people understand the intensity of the crisis by taking recourse to positive messaging instead of attempting linguistic onslaught on the collective psyche of the nation.

— Dr YL Srinivas is a professor of English in Osmania University, Hyderabad.

