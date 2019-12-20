The latest edition of ‘Star Wars’ keeps you engaged

By | Published: 11:00 pm 11:01 pm

Many films have relied heavily on CGI and have fallen flat. There are many that are examples of the contrary.

Hollywood boasts of a huge franchise that relied heavily on CGI and has delivered. Speculated to be the last of the successful and record holding franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker disappoints, albeit a little. This could well be the end of the Skywalker. This is not a trilogy. This is a saga that began four decades and two years ago. Either you are a fan or you are not – there is nothing in between. There are no bystanders in this saga.

We all know about the war between the Empire and the Resistance; the Sith and the Jedi; the balance and the lack of it in the Force.

Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is in possession of a Sith Wayfinder device. He uses it and tracks down the Sith Lord Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) who reveals of a plan of a secret armada of Star Destroyers to build a brand new Galactic Empire. Standing in the way is General Leila (Carrie Fisher) of the Resistance and giving her company are the species of the universe and not to mention the Jedi Rey (Daisy Ridley) and her friends Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), the humanoid droid C-3PO (Anthony Daniels – the only actor to be in all the 9 films!) and the Wookiee Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo). It is up to the Resistance to stop the Empire.

One drawback of the 142-minute outing is that too many dead characters are returning on screen. Either they are ghosts or manifestations, not to mention horrible resurrections. Palpatine is resurrected. Luke makes an entry in the form of a ghost. Leila dies and her body vanishes into thin air. And now, there is a term for it too – MacGuffinism.

Director JJ Abrams concentrates on including references to previous films of the franchise. What he lacks with the script, he ensures the performances make up for it. The entire cast goes the extra mile and make sure that you are committed. The action sequences are well choreographed. The performances pack a punch. Kudos to the team to go back to where it all started.

Comparisons are bound to happen. This is where we as audience err. Have no doubts Rey is not Padmé and neither is Ren Anakin Skywalker. Let us look at it for what it is. This is about Rey not Padmé. Tragically, Abrams concentrates a lot on CGI. He could have extracted much more from the cast. This is where George Lucas scored. The return of the dead characters is encored too often. It is high time directors trust their cast and do not rely too much on the CGIs.

There is a scene where Ren repairs his broken mask. This is similar to what Abrams tried to do with the film – bring the broken pieces together. This is no doubt the movie is a visual treat. It could have been better. Abrams could have spent time on revealing Rey’s heritage, rather than just throwing it on the face. Things could have been different but are not.

May the Force be with you! Always.

