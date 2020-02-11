The latest singing sensation from Telangana

By | Published: 8:17 pm

We have seen a lot of people in social media becoming popular for their pure raw talent a few examples being Ranu Mondal and Baby who became famous and grabbed opportunities in several movies and stage shows. Now, it’s the turn of Gotte Kanakavva from Telangana who is currently the talk of the town.

It has been just 10 days the video song on Sammakka Sarakka sung by Mangli, Charan Arjun and Kanakavva has grabbed more than five million views. And Gotte Kanakavva stood as a highlight in the whole video song. This is the second video song of Kanakavva being released by Mic TV, the first one being during Sankranti.

Sixty-four-year-old Kanakavva hails from Bodigepally of Akkannapet in Siddipet district. Since childhood, Kanakavva had a keen interest in signing, and she picked up folk songs heard from her mother and others who worked as coolies.

It was some time back when her neighbours posted her singing videos in TikTok and she became a sensation. She also applied for the auditions of Mic TV’s Flok Studio, where selected folk singers got a chance to present their talent.

After listening to Kanakavva, they gave her a spot in the contest in the special performance segment. She sung Ginne Rama, Ginne Rama, which was a huge hit. Now Kanakavva is busy with a couple of recordings, while she continues to cultivate her one acre with her husband, besides selling seasonal fruits to survive.

