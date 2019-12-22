The legend lives on through his magical voice

By | Mausumi Sucharita | Published: 12:32 am 8:59 pm

Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi was a complete singing package and could sing any composition effortlessly and flawlessly. He knew how to blend emotions and melody perfectly, and gave the right treatment to each song, which resulted in thousands of soulful songs.

Well-known for his versatility, he could express any emotion in 10 different ways, from classical numbers to patriotic songs, sad to romantic numbers, qawwalis to ghazals and bhajans. He was better than the best, even playback singer and actor Kishore Kumar had asked him to sing for him in some of his movies.

He sang for almost every top actor across generations — be it Pradeep Kumar (Jo wada kiya nibana padega), Guru Dutt (Yeh mahalon yeh takhton yeh taajon ki duniya), Rajendra Kumar (Kaun hai jo sapno mein aaya), Raj Kumar (Aaja tujhko pukare mera pyar), Johny Walker (Jaane kahan mera jigar gaya ji), Amitabh Bachhan (Teri bindiya re), Rajesh Khanna (Gun guna rahe hai bhaware), Shammi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor (Ruk ruk kahan chali diwani), and Rishi Kapoor (Parda hai parda).

He modulated his voice to suit the actor and mood of the character. He was a conservative and soft-spoken person, but when he sang for Shammi Kapoor, he transformed himself and could sing high-pitched songs to match Shammi’s energy level.

Rafi gave his first stage show at the tender age of 13 in Lahore. He started singing for All India Radio in Lahore in 1941. It was his elder brother’s friend Abdul Hameed who encouraged him to take up singing. Rafi was trained by several gurus. He learnt Hindustani Classical music from Pandit Jiwan Lal Mattoo who taught him the intricacies of Raag Shastra and Punjabi folk. He was also trained under Ustad Abdul Wahad Khan of Kirana Gharana and Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan of Patiala Gharana.

He was born in a Kotla Sultan Singh village in Amritsar on December 24, 1924. He later shifted to Mumbai and considered KL Saigal and GM Durani as his idols. The first song he recorded was Soniye nee, Heeriye nee, a duet with famous singer Zeenat Begam for the Punjabi film Gul Baloch in 1943. He got his big break with Ai dil ho kaabu mein for the film Gaon Ki Gori in 1944.

He is the only singer to have sung in numerous regional languages and besides Hindi, he sang in Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Marathi, Sindhi, Telugu, Kannada, and Urdu, among others. He worked with almost every top music director in the ’50s, the ’60s and the ’70s — be it Naushad, OP Nayyar, Shyam Sunder, SD Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Shankar Jaikishan, Laxmikant Pyarelal, and RD Burman.

Consummate at singing any raag, he took every song to a new level. For instance, Badan pe sitare lapate hue from the movie Prince picturised on Shammi Kapoor, was based on a raag; surprisingly, it turned into a popular night club song.

He never bothered about remuneration. He once sang a song for Re 1 for music director Nisar Bazmi. He was the perfect gentleman who treated his seniors as well as juniors with respect. He would travel economy class with rest of the staff during shoots rather than going for executive class.

He was one of the most courteous singers and his altruistic nature was revered by his contemporaries. Singer Manna Dey said once, “What Rafi could do to a song no one else could do.” He always encouraged his fellow singers. In fact, he recommended Kishore Kumar to some of the music directors.

During the 1970s, Rafi faced stiff competition from Kishore Kumar. Kishore came into limelight with Aradhana in 1969 and for the next seven years Rafi took a back seat. However, he made a huge comeback in 1977 winning both Filmfare Awards and National Award for the song Kya Hua Tera Wada from the film Hum Kisi se Kum Nahin.

The only person he had a tiff with was singer Lata Mangeskar, with whom he sang numerous duets, over the issue of royalty and they did not speak to each other for six years. It was SD Burman who brought them back together for a duet on a musical night. Lata was of the opinion that singers should get a share of royalty but Rafi did not back her and said, “Once the singer receives payment for a song, the matter should be closed. He said the singer was just lending his voice, but it was actually the composer who crafts the song the way it comes out.”

He suffered a massive cardiac arrest at the age of 55 and died on July 31, 1980. He was preparing for a Bengali bhajan on Kaali mata at the time of his demise. People across the nation were heartbroken and turned out in large numbers to pay homage, and it was like the nation lost its voice. A two-day national holiday was declared to mourn his death.

Several years after his death, HMV wanted to release sad songs of Rafi, but they failed to find a sad picture of him to go with the collection, so they used a smiling photo of him. Rafi was always smiling and there were times when he would get gajar halwa for SD Burman saying “Meetha khaoge to awaaz meethi aaegi (When you eat sweet you sing sweetly).” He left a void which no one can fill.

