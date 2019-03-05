The lesser-known title change

By | Published: 9:39 pm

For all the literary nerds out there, most of you must have heard the phrase, ‘first impression is the best impression’! Well, Jane Austen’s novel, Pride and Prejudice was originally titled as First Impressions, describing Elizabeth Bennet’s wrong first impression of Mr Darcy and how even after getting to know him better, she still keeps second guessing her opinion of him.

Elizabeth’s first impression of Darcy was that he was arrogant and proud, and, when he doesn’t try and change her perception, Elizabeth easily falls prey to all the rumours that were flying around about him, thus leading to obstacles in their story.

The author chooses this title as she felt that the entire storyline revolves around ‘first impression’ that the characters have about each other and how that effects the character’s perception of each other.

But, the original title was initially rejected by its publishers and the author was asked to rewrite and make a title change, Pride and Prejudice, after which the novels kept disappearing from the shelves faster than ever.

The plot, which is a blend of romance and philosophy, holds a mirror to the nature of the society and power back then and talks about how first impressions can either make or break relationships. Just like in the case of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy and even Jane Bennet and Charles Bingley!