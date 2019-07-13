‘The Lion King’ roars in China, mints USD 14.5 million on day one

By | Published: 5:16 pm

Washington D.C: Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ which hit the screens in China, a week before its release in the US, received a grand opening with the film garnering USD 14.5 million on day one.

‘The Lion King’s roaring opening surpasses the first day collections of Disney’s other classics including ‘The Jungle Book’ (USD 11.6 million) and ‘Beauty and The Beast’ (USD 12.4 million), according to Deadline.

Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ has Donald Glover lending his voice to the much-loved character of Simba. While John Oliver will be heard as Zazu and Seth Rogen will lend his voice to Pumbaa.

James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, and Alfre Woodard are also a part of the cast ensemble.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the film has Shah Rukh Khan giving his voice to Mufasa and his son Aryan Khan lending his voice to Mufasa’s son Simba.

Other big names are Ashish Vidyarthi who will be the voice behind Scar’s character, Shreyas Talpade will lend his voice to Timon, Sanjay Mishra will voice Pumbaa and veteran actor Govardhan Asrani will dub for Zazu.

With screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is helmed by Jon Favreau.

The film will hit the theatres on July 19.