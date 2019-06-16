The Lion King turns 25

By | Published: 1:39 pm

Memorable music, story, characters, animation and dialogues, there’s a lot of love that fans continue to have for the 1994 film The Lion King 25 years on, even as it comes full ‘circle’ and many await the 2019 version which hits the screens next month.

The original film, considered an animation masterpiece, was released on June 15, 1994, and was not just widely lauded critically, but received huge commercial success. Comic Con India paid a tribute to the film with a special Instagram post featuring the character Rafiki. The caption read: “It has been 25 years since Lion King roared its way right into our hearts. Happy Silver Jubilee, Lion King and Hakuna Matata, everyone!”

Little life lessons infused in the dialogues — “Being brave doesn’t mean you go looking for trouble”, “You gotta put your behind in the past”, “The past can hurt. But, you can either run from it or, learn from it.” and “Remember who you are” — made Simba’s journey with his friends and family even more special.

Now all eyes are set on the new film. Director Jon Favreau of The Jungle Book fame has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way.