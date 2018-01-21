The lure of the exotic

By | Published: 12:50 am 8:02 pm

With every trend that comes and goes, there are some which fall flat, while others withstand the test of time. For the past few years, anything exotic has come to stay.

Perfumes, exotic pets and foods, you name it and people want it. People are turning up their noses at regular choices and instead going for the rare varieties to set a standard in their preferences.

Take for instance, the love for exotic pets such as blue and yellow macaw, African grey parrot, scarlet macaw, Persian cats, Shih tzu and Chihuahua that imitate their owners and make for entertaining pets. It’s not just their exotic value, attractive look or intelligence; it’s also about the status symbol attached to owning such pets.

Most of these exotic birds and animals are already trained and cost a person an arm and a leg with prizes ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. SA Sohail, founder of Fur n Feathers, says, “In urban areas, demand for rare pets is growing gradually so the prize is increasing. Also pets are no longer imported as the breeding is done here in Hyderabad itself.”

When it comes to the food industry, the country’s young population and their growing disposable incomes has also led to a boom in exotic fruits and vegetables. Although Indians have been eating fancy foods for a long time, love for various cuisines and a growing desire to eat healthy has added to that boom. Now it’s common to see supermarkets stocking vegetables such as zucchini, broccoli, red cabbage, bell peppers and so-called superfoods like dragon fruit. Ritu Tolasariya, a 25-year-old foodie who loves to explore different foods, says, “I prefer exotic veggies and fruits in my diet as they look fancy and have innumerable benefits. Although it’s quite expensive, each has a different taste.”

Harikanth Porika, a research student from Warangal says, “After visiting foreign countries, people want to have similar kind of food here. The awareness to eat healthy is also picking up. Since exotic items are imported, demand is more and the prices high.”

Homegrown appeal

But that may change as many of exotic vegetables are now grown in India. Harikanth himself has explored various ways to grow exotic crops in order to help Indian farmers and has seen profits over time. Since the profit is more, one can also export the yields to countries where such varieties aren’t available. As part of his research, he explored various soilless modules in Israel to grow exotic fruits and vegetables. “In our city, many have taken up such farming where Hydroponic has given dividends. It is a method of growing plants using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent. The other methods are Aeroponics and Aquaponics, where plants are grown in a misty environment and excretions of aquatic animals in water respectively,” says Harikanth who is well-known for growing red globe fruits in India, also known as the Australian super snack rich in antioxidants and the preferred breakfast of Australians.

There might be a perception that exotic items are exploding in the market now, Vah-Chef Sanjay Thumma believes, “Potatoes and tomatoes, which are a staple in our dishes don’t have Indian origins. They were exported a few centuries ago. Similarly, the fruits and vegetables which we think are exotic will also be grown locally eventually. Nevertheless, vegetables are healthy and it is better to include as much variety as we can.” In his TV show, he regularly advises his audience to grab the new variety when they find it. His advice being: cook western recipes with local, home grown ingredients; inculcate colourful vegetables in your regular cooking. In keeping with these trends, farmers are taking up cultivation of these crops to feed the new demand.

The interesting and colourful vegetable recipes are now getting more local with awareness towards health and love for friendly animals is growing in the country. People are no longer apprehensive to own exotic beautiful pets which bring much needed joy to their lives.