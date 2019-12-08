The magic of Morgan Freeman

By | Mausumi Sucharita | Published: 12:30 am 11:31 pm

One of the most respected Hollywood stars Morgan Freeman is known for his versatility. He has done it all – from playing the role of a black pimp in Street Smart (1987) to playing Nelson Mandela in Invictus (2009).

Success did not come easy to him, after years of struggle and doing small parts he began to land big roles. Right from childhood, life was not easy for him as he was born in a low-income African-American family, however, he always had a love for cinema. He used to act in school dramas and was a natural. However, after high school, he decided to join the Air Force in the year 1955 and served till 1959.

Freeman quit Air Force and returned to his first love, took acting and dance classes. Having started doing small roles, his big career break came in the form of Hello Dolly, an all African-American Broadway production. Freeman started doing TV shows in 1970s and became a known face with The Electric Company, an educational programme for children. He got a break in Hollywood with Brubaker (1980) but it was Street Smart (1987) that got him an Oscar nomination. Freeman kept going back to TV from time to time.

The 82- year-old actor has been part of many box office hits including Glory, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Seven, Deep Impact, The Sum of All Fears, Bruce Almighty, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Lucy. In 1997, Freeman co-founded the movie production company Revelations Entertainment, including its online movie distribution company, ClickStar.

Freeman became a star at the age of 50 and won the Oscar at the age of 67, he is known for bringing in a kind of sensitivity to his roles and taking up roles which were not written for black actors.

He succinctly describes his career: “I often think I’m probably lucky that I wasn’t a wild success early on, coming up through the 1970s. I could have very easily burned out.”

The Shawshank Redemption

The film is based on life of prison inmates. A rich banker Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) lands in the Shawshank State Prison after being convicted of a double murder in the year 1946. He claims he did not kill his wife and her lover, but he is sentenced to a life term. Ellis ‘Red’ Redding (Morgan Freeman), another convict serving a lifer bets that ‘sophisticated’ Andy would crack under the pressure. But despite all odds Andy survives, Red and Andy become friends. The film is seen through Red’s eye, how Andy stays true to himself without losing hope and works around the system with Red’s help to make the prison a better place for the inmates, till he escapes one day to everyone’s surprise.

Director: Frank Darabont

Producer: Niki Marvin

Cast: Morgan Freeman, Tim Robbins, James Whitmore, Bob Gunton, Clancy Brown

Date: September 23, 1994

Driving Miss Daisy

It’s a heart-warming film known for powerhouse performances by Freeman and Tandy. The film is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Alfred Uhry. The film opens in the city of Atlanta in the year 1948 with lot of political changes taking place in the backdrop. Freeman plays the indomitable Black chauffeur, Hoke, who is in his early sixties and works for a strong-willed 72-year-old Jewish woman Daisy Werthan (Jessica Tandy). Initially, both fail to understand each other’s cultural background but eventually become friends. After Hoke retires and Miss Daisy gets confined to an old age home that the two fully realise that they’ve been kindred spirits all along.

The acclaimed film won four honours at the 62nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Jessica Tandy), Best Screenplay (Uhry), and Best Makeup (Manlio Rochetti).

Director: Bruce Beresfrod

Producer(s): Richard D Zanuck, Lili Fini Zanuck

Cast: Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy, Dan Aykroyd, Esther Rolle, Patti LuPone

Date: December 15, 1989

.

Bruce Almighty

Freeman known for his booming voice and commanding presence, plays the role of God in Bruce Almighty. Television reporter Bruce Nolan (Jim Carrey), who is dissatisfied with the way God is handling the world starts cursing God saying: “He should be the one who should be fired.” Freeman dressed in a white suit appears in front of Bruce and bestows him with all magical powers for a week.Bruce realises soon enough that the task is a mind boggling onewhen everything starts spinning out of control.

The fantasy comedy film was a surprise at the box office, it made $242 million domestically and $484 million worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2003.

Director: Tom Shadyac

Producer(s): Tom Shadyac, Jim Carrey, James D Brubaker, Michael Bostick, Steve Koren, Mark O’Keefe

Cast: Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Aniston, Philip Baker Hall

Release Date: May 23, 2003

