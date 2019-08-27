The magical impact of workouts

By | Mohd Abdul Latheef | Published: 7:12 pm

Emotion is a very powerful characteristic that sets apart the humans as a species. There are so many of them but they can be classified into two broad categories — negative emotions and positive emotions. Most athletes view training as an essential part of their daily lives as they are the ones who have experienced the “feel-good factor” of the human body through training themselves vigorously and exhaustively.

For these handful few, but widely applicable to all humans, the gym is a place to sweat away the everyday stresses of life, feel good about themselves and the goals they set to work towards, and share their joy with friends who share common interest.The sport of weight training is as much mental as it is emotional and physical. For instance, if an athlete is removed from their chosen activity for any significant period, it can have a major catastrophic mental impact and leave a void in their life affecting their mood and overall quality of life.

Starting a workout is “good”; missing a workout is “bad”. A workout has the potential to transform your day, and one who appreciates it for what it is, will be rewarded with not just strength and muscle but also a sense of what an amazing machine the human body is! No study of the human anatomy or kinesiology can convey the feeling of your muscles at work. Only a workout can. That’s part of the magic.

Every workout, the practitioners say, should be done with a heightened state of arousal, but being the way we are, a bundle of emotions, we cannot do it. But, the moment one starts exercising, though being an artificial yet required stimulant for the body and mind’s well-being, the biochemistry starts with an organ as small as the tip of your fingers, perched atop the kidneys — the ‘adrenal glands’, which pack more dynamite than any other organ in the human body and produce about 50-odd hormones or hormone-like structures. They play key roles in everything that the human body does.

They produce two basic sets of hormones — the adrenaline and noradrenaline or epinephrine or norepinephrine. The very same stresses that stimulate the production of adrenaline also cause the hypothalamus to signal the pituitary gland to release Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). These hormones, under conditions of stress, even help convert fat and protein into sugar, an immediately usable form of energy and, soon, homeostasis or stability comes into order.

There are certain chemicals called neurochemicals responsible to boost a sense of well-being called endorphins. These are produced by the pituitary gland and the central nervous system. They also act as opiates and reduce pain.These endorphins also help in alleviating depression, a dreaded emotion. Emotions, for being what they are, will be monitored by the human biochemistry and this biochemistry can be manipulated by inducing exercise as a stimulant.