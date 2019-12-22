The magnificent 111-year-old organ in St John’s Church

By | Published: 12:24 am 8:36 pm

Producing sheer scale of volume to choir recitals, pipe organs have been playing an integral part of church gatherings and Sunday prayers since ages. Though there are about 200 British Raj-era pipe organs in the country, only a handful of them are in working order.

However, the pipe organ in St John’s Church at East Marredpally is the only Church in twin cities to not only boast functional organ but, in fact, a magnificent version of it. The 111-year-old organ with a base pipe of 16 feet was discovered and restored for use after spending about 15 silent years from lack of fix up by retired Naval Officer Commodore TMJ Champion in January 2003.

The pipe organ now has 11 functional knobs controlling a set of 56 pipes each, a total of 616 pipes made of aluminium, wood and metal. Talking about the maintenance of one of the oldest pipe organs, TMJ Champion said, “The necessary maintenance work is already being done to preserve pipe organ’s elegance. I usually fix up first line bases. But, in case if it needs some kind of a leather work and replacement, Tapa Kumar Das, the great-grandson of Hurry Pada Das, who had built pipe organs in major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune will restore it to working order. Twice a year, a routine check is performed.”

As Christmas is around the corner, the preparations in Church are on full swing. Recently, it held carol service. On December 24 and also on the day of Christmas, the Church is organising midnight service.

TMJ Champion will be playing pipe organ at St John’s Church on Christmas this year.

Tabernacles Choir

Tabernacles, a choral singing group from Secunderabad, was formed in the year 1967 with a group of nine boys and seven girls, not formally trained in music, coming together to sing at YMCA on December 2. It is one of the few groups that have continued singing for such a long period.

Since its inception, the group has been performing at some of the well-known venues like Ravindra Bharathi, Hari Hara Kala Bhavan and various churches all over the twin cities. They have also been invited to perform in Medak, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Sri Lanka.

To develop closer relationships and better understanding, the Choristers are drawn from different denominations both from Protestant and Catholic faiths. While choosing songs, the Choir prefers traditional, semi-classical, pure Classical and Negro Spirituals, which has more of male choral arrangements.

Currently, the group is accompanied by the finest instrumentalists in the twin cities. The instruments include piano, two types of violins, saxophone, bass guitar, recorder, Cajon and Trumpet.

The choir is also famous for performing one of the best-known and commonly sung compositions for Christmas Jingle Bells with modernised orchestral arrangements. The group usually winds-up their concerts in about one-and-a-half-hour.

It is indeed noteworthy that some of the founder members present in the group since its inception are still an active part of the Choir to date. The Tabernacles sing under the leadership of young Conductor Zubin Gibson.

Though the Tabernacles came into being with no proper plan or any well-defined aim, its motto now is ‘Service through singing’. They also serve humankind by regularly donating the proceeds of their Annual Concert to some deserving cause. Currently, the group comprises of around 40 voices and a host of musicians who play for them regularly.

All Saints Church Choir

All Saints Church was constructed in 1860 AD in Gothic style structure to serve the British Cantonment of Secunderabad. Since then, its choir team has made a name for itself for being one of the best traditional and melodic choirs.

The Church embraces two choir groups (English and Tamil). While the English choir group comprises nearly 40 people, Tamil’s comprise around 25 people.

“There are people who have been there in our Church’s choir for ages. Besides, male and female choir voices, the Church also conducts Children’s choir program every once in a while. This year, the Youth Ministry celebrated pre-existing Christmas festivities marking the 50-year establishment of Youth,” says Ronald, one of the members at All Saints Church.

